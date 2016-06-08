Toronto Rapper ALL.ME Is Miserable and Loving It on ‘Cold Hearts, City Lust’ EP

Toronto comes alive in the summer, but the sometimes chilly nights during the season provide a sobering contrast. Rapper ALL.ME draws from that icy darkness on his EP Cold Hearts, City Lust, as apt a title as any for a Toronto rap album. “Ain’t nothing like the darkside,” A.M sings, his voice shadowed by its own demonic spectre. The nocturnal production by Waves, Shyheem, and FRIDVI heaves, hovers, and shimmers. The project’s core is “Misery Romance”, an acidic love song that finds A.M rhyming “giving me head” with “I swear my feelings be dead.” Emo much? Maybe, but bring on the pain. Welcome to heartbreak. Give Cold Hearts, City Lust a spin below.

Phil Witmer likes beats that sound like the night. Follow him on Twitter.