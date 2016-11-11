Toronto Rapper Sha Says “Don’t Worry” For His Latest Video

Things are weird in the world, but at least we still have good music coming out. Emcee and singer $ha’s latest video for “Don’t Worry” is exactly what we need to chill out and gather our thoughts. Directed by Nicole Powell, the video has $ha dancing and singing on suburban Toronto rooftops to a beat courtesy of Ashley Scott, BatmanOnTheBeatz, Daniel Worthy​. $ha sings on the verse, “If you see me there thinkin’ to myself, don’t worry ’bout it./ Girlfriends tellin’ you I got problems in the streets, don’t worry ’bout it.”

“Shout outs to Part & Parcel and MuchFACT , Nomad, Pink Dolphin and everyone else who helped out with this video,” $ha told Noisey. “‘Don’t Worry’ is just the beginning, and we got lots more coming just now, I’m just happy with how hard the whole team is going and to finally showcase my vision.” Watch the video below.

Devin Pacholik is a writer based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.