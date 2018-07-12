Toronto will deploy 200 cops into “priority” neighbourhoods to curb gun violence

Under mounting pressure to address a recent spike in gun violence in the city, Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders and Mayor John Tory have come up with a $3 million plan to deploy 200 officers to priority areas between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. for eight weeks.

“It’s not about saturating neighbourhoods,” said Saunders at a press conference at police headquarters on Thursday, adding that police are aware of the “key players” when it comes to gun violence across Toronto. There will be more cops on the ground, working overtime, during the hours that most shootings happen.

Videos by VICE

“It’s about being focused and strategic about our deployment using intelligence led tools and mechanisms to get it correct,” said Saunders.

The city is also proposing that another $12 million be put towards existing community programs working with at-risk youth. The mayor will ask for funding from the city for both the increase in police presence and the youth programs at a city council meeting later this month, but there will be more officers on the ground starting July 20 regardless.

“I believe that today’s initiative, along with significant additional details to be announced next week will give them and the people of Toronto the substantial additional help that they’re seeking,” said Tory. “The safety of this city is a collective effort.”

He added that “programs which already work” would receive “significant and immediate new investments.” The city will also be be requesting funding for community programs from the federal government.

There have been 212 reported shootings so far this year — 26 of them fatal — compared to 188 at the same time last year.

At least 10 people were shot last weekend in Toronto last weekend, drawing comparisons to 2005’s “summer of the gun.” Three people were killed — two men were well-known in Toronto’s hip hop community, and the identity of the third victim is unknown.

In the immediate aftermath, both Tory and Saunders attributed the violence to gang activity.

Last week, Sgt. Mark Hayward, a veteran police officer, wrote a letter to Saunders, accusing the chief of being a “direct contributor to gun violence in this city” and blasted the cancellation of the Toronto Anti-Violence Intervention Strategy (TAVIS) program, a notorious provincial task force disbanded in 2017, which was known for its high rate of carding.

TAVIS, a task force of roving police officers, was also meant to focus on gang activity in priority neighbourhoods, but was criticized for its heavy-handed tactics and questioning people who had no involvement in street life.

Saunders has since launched a professional standards investigation into the letter.

Responding to the letter, Tory said on Metro Morning that the letter had been written as part of an “organized campaign” being directed by the Toronto Police Association, the union that represents officers.

He said union President Mike McCormack had been a “major obstruction” to changing police shift schedules, which would allow officers to be deployed when and where they’re needed.

On Tuesday, Toronto Police Association Chief Mike McCormack denied that he was behind the letter written by Heyward. He agreed, however, with Hayward’s sentiment on TAVIS and that a staffing shortage was contributing factor to the spike in gun violence.

Activists and community workers, on the other hand, have been arguing that increased police presence is not the answer, and urging the city to focus on community programs that provide mentorship and employment opportunities for youth.