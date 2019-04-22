Toronto Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Reportedly Stabbing Man’s Genitals

A Toronto woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man repeatedly Sunday morning.

Deidre Martin, 42, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and weapons dangerous to the public peace. She was scheduled to appear in bail court Monday morning.

According to Global News and CP24, who reported information from unnamed police sources, the victim was stabbed in his genitals. However, Toronto police could not confirm that detail to VICE.

“All I know is that a man was stabbed several times and he was taken to a local trauma centre which would indicate to me that the injury is serious but I don’t know where on his anatomy he was stabbed,” police spokesman Const. Rob Reid told VICE.

The alleged attack took place at an apartment building near Victoria Park and Eglinton Avenue at around 9 AM Sunday.

According to a Toronto police news release, Martin and the man were arguing before she allegedly produced a knife and stabbed him several times. The man was able to escape and get help.

Global News reports that Martin jumped off the seventh-story balcony after the alleged attack. Reid could not confirm that.

“I don’t have any information in relation to that,” he said. “She’s certainly not injured enough to keep her out of bail court this morning.”

He would not comment on the nature of the relationship between Martin and the victim, indicating that that information could lead to the victim being identified.

Reid said the victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.

