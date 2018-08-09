Toronto’s Junia-T Assembles Laid Back Belligerence on Soulful “Know Better”

Socrates once said “the only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing,” but sometimes it takes a Toronto man to “Know Better.” Luckily for us, producer and emcee Junia-T brings us the chilled out and philosophical “Know Better,” featuring Miloh Smith, Sean Leon and Julian Thomas. The hip-hop and R&B composition show off Junia-T’s skills as a producer, and it’s the first taste from his forthcoming Studio Monk full-length project.

The bouncy vibe works well with the soothing hook by Atlanta’s Miloh Smith—a rising star known for her collaborations with Bryson Tiller and Ty Dolla $ign. “Going crazy in my mind, but I know better,” Smith sings. “Parkdale Cartel” Sean Leon picks up a flow that ebbs from near-whisper to clear menace about his recent flings with success, while Julian Thomas finishes with autotuned, laid back belligerence. The whole thing is a very breezy introduction to Junia-T’s style and a welcome change of pace.

