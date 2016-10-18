Toronto’s Teff Hinkson and Rihanna’s Brother Gallest Want To Know Why You’re “So Insecure”

Image​ via YouTube



Toronto emcee Teff Hinkson says all women—no matter where they’re from—need to know they’re beautiful on his latest song “So Insecure.” The chill track features the rapper Gallest, who happens to Rihanna‘s younger brother. The smooth and danceable “So Insecure” was produced by Mohamed Haniff and Yuri Koller. After listing the best qualities of the women around him, the rapper laments, “I can’t get it figured how she so, so, so insecure.”

“The song is about the insecurities that riddle women, and the societal pressures that often encourage them,” Teff Hinkson said to Noisey. “It’s crazy moving between Barbados and Toronto and seeing all these beautiful girls affected by the same insecurities. I feel like I hit the nail on the head with the theme of this song. The world is on the Caribbean’s eggplant emoji right now, if you get me. That makes my accent golden right now so my message should get across just fine.” Watch “So Insecure” below:

Devin Pacholik is still laughing at “Caribbean’s eggplant emoji.” Follow him on Twitter.