Tory Lanez in Legal Trouble Again After Being Held in Contempt of Court in Megan Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez continues to make things difficult on himself by acting out in court. Recently, Megan Thee Stallion’s case against blogger Milagro Gramz started, for which Tory was deposed three different times. According to AllHipHop, the attorneys asked him whether he knew Milagro Cooper, whether he had ever been in contact with her, and whether it was via text or Instagram.

However, each time, he was either disruptive to the questioning or completely unresponsive. After the last question from the attorneys, Tory cussed out Meg’s legal team and stormed out of the hearing completely. His attorney, Crystal Morgan, desperately tried to rein in his fiery temper, attempting to steer him back into answering questions. Once this proved unfruitful, the judge held Morgan in contempt, too.

Videos by VICE

Tory Lanez was ultimately fined $20,000 for obstructing the legal process. But his funky attitude didn’t only cost him. Morgan was also fined $5,000 for failing to get her client to be professional. Ultimately, the Toronto rapper wasn’t swayed by any of it. When the judge initially warned him, he shrugged, “[I] got jail for 10 years right now. You can do whatever you’d like to do.”

Tory Lanez Gets Held in Contempt for Not Answering Questions in Court

Regardless of Tory’s insistence on being difficult, he may have to continue in court, as it’s only the start of this proceeding. Megan Thee Stallion is suing Milagro Gramz for defamation and the harassment she’s sparked towards the Houston rapper in defense of Tory Lanez.

“It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying, and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life,” Megan said in a statement. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior, and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

As for Tory Lanez, he’s been through the wire in his 10-year sentence. Back in May, he was stabbed a staggering 14 times. The wounds went from his back and torso to his face and the back of his head. As a result of the trauma, both of his lungs collapsed. “Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers and support,” a statement read.

This caused Drake to speak out in support of Lanez, calling for California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon the rapper. “Come home soon,” he wrote in an Instagram story at the time, linking to the petition for Tory’s freedom.