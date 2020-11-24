The Tory MPs Who Voted Against Free School Meals Claimed Thousands on Living Expenses

Despite the polarising ills of the world, pretty much everyone agrees with one basic concept: no child deserves to go hungry. Unless, of course, you’re the Conservative Party.

In October, 322 Tory MPs voted against offering children free school meals during the Christmas holidays as part of a scheme to help low-income families.

The policy has been around for years, but Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford campaigned to extend this outside of term time due to the economic hardship of COVID-19.

On Monday, the government made a sharp U-turn and agreed to spend £400 million on a winter grant scheme to support poor children and their families.

But considering that the job of being an MP also involves seeking government support (sometimes to an exorbitant degree – hello, expenses scandal), VICE UK thought it would be interesting to look into the living expenses of the Tory MPs who voted against free school meals for kids.

After all, the cost that they initially rejected amounted to only around £15 per child per week. How did that square up against the amount that they claimed over the last year for their expenses?

HOW THE LIST WAS CALCULATED

VICE UK added each expense that falls under the category of “accommodation” on the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority website during the 2019-20 tax year, including rent, utility bills and hotel stays, and rounded up the total. We also included miscellaneous fees that we interpreted as basic living expenses, such as moving house.

Some of the biggest claims include those by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who claimed over £29,000 on accommodation expenses in the 2019/20 tax year – the most of any Cabinet minister.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt appears to have one of the tightest wallets in Westminster – he clawed back a paltry £7.15 for phone rental at his London flat. On the other end of the spectrum is West Worcestershire MP Harriett Baldwin, who claimed a whopping £1,152.65 on internet and phone use in one year.

There’s also Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart who claimed £16,161 on hotel stays in London during the 2019/2020 tax year. Meanwhile, West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey claimed £410 of a non-returnable holding fee for a London property – proof that renting in the capital screws everyone over, unless you’re an MP and can claim the money back from the taxpayer.

Not every Tory MP who voted against the bill is here. Some MPs can’t claim for housing because they already live in London. Others aren’t eligible because they already receive property from the state, such as Boris Johnson in Number 10.

Some MPs, like Richard Drax of South Dorset or Oliver Dowden of Hertsmere, made no rent or hotel claims throughout the 2019/20 tax year, meaning it’s possible not to bleed the state dry for every phone bill. For many others, it seems like the basic MP salary of £81,932 – to be implemented in April 2021 after a controversial increase – just isn’t enough to cover the cost of living.

CABINET MINISTERS’ EXPENSES

Matt Hancock, Health and Social Care Secretary and Conservative MP for West Suffolk

– Rent – £24,200

– Council tax – £2,822.57

– Utilities – £2113.15

– Landline phone and internet installation – £54 .62

– Landline phone and internet – £292.86

Total: £29,483

Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland Secretary and Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth

– Rent – £23,400

– Removal fees – £280.80

Total: £23,681

Thérèse Coffey, Work and Pensions Secretary and Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal

– Rent – £22,360

– Utilities – £691.03

Total: £23,051

Amanda Milling, Minister Without Portfolio and Conservative MP for Cannock Chase

– Rent – £16,950.02

– Council tax – £2,525.46

– Utilities – £1,174.97

Total: £20,650

Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary and Conservative MP for South Staffordshire

– Rent – £17,467.45

– Council tax – £1,150.60

– Utilities – £1,191.93

Total: £19,810

Simon Hart, Welsh Secretary and Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire

– Rent – £16,840

– Council tax – £1,766.35

– Utilities – £484.72

Total: £19,091

Robert Buckland, Lord Chancellor, Justice Secretary and Conservative MP for South Swindon

– Rent – £13,475

– Council tax – £26.65

– Landline phone & internet – £44

Total: £13,546

George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth

– Rent – £7,500

Total: £7,500

Alister Jack, Scottish Secretary and Conservative MP for Dumfries and Galloway

– Council tax – £3,068.25

– Utilities – £1,310.05

Total: £4,378

Alok Sharma, Business Secretary and Conservative MP for Reading West

– Hotel stays in London – £525

Total: £525

THE LIVING EXPENSES OF ALL THE OTHER TORY MPS WHO VOTED AGAINST FREE SCHOOL MEALS

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative MP for Bournemouth East

– Rent – £33,600

Total: £33,600

Marcus Fysh, Conservative MP for Yeovil

– Rent – £25,963.04

– Council tax – £2,925.65

– Utilities – £1,851.53

– Landline phone & internet – £743

– Removal fee for London accommodation – £1,950

Total: £33,434

Karen Bradley, Conservative MP for Staffordshire Moorlands

– Rent – £30,652.64

– Council tax – £921

– Utilities – £752.30

– Removal costs for moving to new accommodation – £1,032.54

Total: £33,358

Andrew Bridgen, Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire

– Rent – £31,006.68

– Council tax – £1,040.46

– Utilities – £695.40

– Landline phone & internet – £132

Total: £32,875

James Cartlidge, Conservative MP for South Suffolk

– Rent – £31,200

– Council tax – £942.31

– Utilities – £732

Total: £32,874

Michael Tomlinson, Conservative MP for Mid Dorset and North Poole

– Rent – £29,379.96

– Council tax – £2,087.51

– Utilities – £528

– Landline phone & internet – £432.56

Total: £32,428

David Warburton, Conservative MP for Somerton and Frome

– Rent – £28,550

– Council tax – £1,837.82

– Utilities – £1,193.96

– Landline phone & internet – £25.98

– Repairs to London house – £100

– End of tenancy cleaning – £180

– Man and a van – £288

Total: £32,176

Richard Bacon, Conservative MP for South Norfolk

– Rent – £27,777.75

– Council tax – £1,875.04

– Utilities – £1010.26

– Landline phone & internet – £158.94

Total: £30,823

Luke Hall, Conservative MP for Thornbury and Yate

– Rent – £30,800

Total: £30,800

David Duguid, Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan

– Rent – £27,361.07

– Council tax – £942.31

– Utilities – £599.38

Total: £28,903

Kemi Badenoch, Conservative MP for Saffron Walden

– Rent – £25,200

– Council tax – £1,318.56

– Utilities – £1,827.30

– Landline phone & internet – £108.00

Total: £28,454

Greg Clark, Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells

– Rent – £28,319

Total: £28,319

John Hayes, Conservative MP for South Holland and The Deepings

– Rent – £25,287.23

– Council tax – £1,088.90

– Utilities – £1,830.82

Total: £28,207

Simon Clarke, Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

– Rent – £28,065

Total: £28,065

Trudy Harrison, Conservative MP for Copeland

– Rent – £26,617

– Council tax – £1,138.91

– Utilities – £298.48

Total: £28,054

Helen Whately, Conservative MP for Faversham and Mid Kent

– Rent – £26,000

– Council tax – £1,012.78

– Utilities – £654.28

– Landline phone & internet – £58.99

Total: £27,726

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for The Wrekin

– Rent – £24,997.82

– Council tax – £1,721.42

– Utilities – £561.46

– Landline phone & internet – £60

– Removal fee for rental flat – £1,287

Total: £27,341

Chris Skidmore, Conservative MP for Kingswood

– Rent – £22,458.33

– Council tax – £2,296.37

– Utilities – £2,290.53

Total: £27,045

Kit Malthouse, Conservative MP for North West Hampshire

– Rent – £22,476

– Council tax – £4,497.67

Total: £26,974

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham

– Rent – £26,400

Total: £26,400

Marcus Jones, Conservative MP for Nuneaton

– Rent – £24,591.60

– Council tax – £754.03

– Utilities – £864.91

– Moving fees – £140

Total: £26,351

Damian Hinds, Conservative MP for East Hampshire

– Rent – £26,600

Total: £26,000

Bim Afolami, Conservative MP for Hitchen and Harpenden

– Rent – £24,413

– Council tax – £1,088.20

– Utilities – £171.95

Total: £25,673

Nigel Huddleston, Conservative MP for Mid Worcestershire

– Rent – £24,028.26

– Utilities – £959

– Landline phone & internet – £306.70

– Landline phone & internet installation – £40

– Tenancy renewal fee – £159.60

Total: £25,494

Mark Garnier, Conservative MP for Wyre Forest

– Rent – £21,579.96

– Council tax – £1,284.62

– Utilities – £1,518.58

– Landline phone & internet – £478.61

Total: £24,862

John Whittingdale – Conservative MP for Maldon

– Rent – £24,830

Total: £24,830

Peter Bone – Conservative MP for Wellingborough

– Rent – £21,170

– Council tax – £2,171.34

– Utilities – £664.31

– Landline phone & internet – £44.99

– Hotel stays in London – £434

– Check out fee from previous London accommodation – £150

Total: £24,635

Sheryll Murray, Conservative MP for South East Cornwall

– Rent – £21,450

– Council tax – £2,408.65

– Landline phone & internet – £372.25

Total: £24,231

Martin Vickers, Conservative MP for Cleethorpes

– Rent – £22,641.71

– Council tax – £815.52

– Utilities – £269.24

– Landline phone & internet – £446.27

Total: £24,173

Robert Syms, Conservative MP for Poole

– Rent – £24,100

Total: £24,100

Jake Berry, Conservative MP for Rossendale and Darwen

– Rent – £21,750

– Utilities – £1,942.71

Total: £23,693

David Davis, Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden

– Rent – £22,566

– Council tax – £277.37

– Utilities – £151.79

– Landline phone & internet – £62.97

Total: £23,058

Rebecca Pow, Conservative MP for Taunton Deane

– Rent – £22,100.04

– Council tax – £921.37

Total: £23,021

Michelle Donelan, Conservative MP for Chippenham

– Rent – £21,060

– Council tax – £1,597.35

– Utilities – £177.15

Total: £22,835

Kevin Foster, Conservative MP for Torbay

– Rent – £22,740

Total: £22,740

Geoffrey Cox, Conservative MP for Torridge and West Devon

– Rent – £22,680

Total: £22,680

Nadine Dorries, Conservative MP for mid Bedfordshire

– Rent – £22,533.36

Total: £22,533

Mary Robinson, Conservative MP for Cheadle

– Rent – £22,290.12

Total: £22,290

Jack Brereton, Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent South

– Rent – £22,099.92

– Utilities – £257.38

Total: £22,357

Robert Goodwill – Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby

– Rent – £19,221.24

– Council tax – £1,534.13

– Utilities – £1,254.25

Total: £22,010

Chris Heaton-Harris, Conservative MP for Daventry

– Rent – £19,150

– Council tax – £1,445.19

– Utilities – £812.03

Total cost: £21,407

Nigel Adams, Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty

– Rent – £19,150

– Council tax – £1,501.64

– Utilities – £1,065.32

– Moving fees – £79.80

Total: £21,797

Craig Tracey, Conservative MP for North Warwickshire

– Rent – £19,500

– Council tax – £753.85

– Utilities – £1155.66

– Landline phone & internet installation – £57

– Landline phone & internet – £315.81

Total: £21,782

Ranil Jayawardena, Conservative MP for North East Hampshire

– Rent – £15,469.98

– Council tax – £1,088.90

– Utilities – £1,268.32

– Hotel stays in London – £3,506.30

– Moving fees – £228

Total: £21,622

Gary Streeter, Conservative MP for South West Devon

– Rent – £20,639

– Utilities – £413.25

– Landline phone & internet – £47.49

– End of tenancy cleaning – £321

Total: £21,531

Rachel Maclean, Conservative MP for Redditch

– Rent – £21,450

Total: £21,450

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed

– Rent – £19,916.99

– Council tax – £670.09

– Utilities – £712.85

– Parking in Westminster – £145

Total: £21,445

Jeremy Wright, Conservative MP for Kenilworth and Southam

– Rent – £18,360

– Council tax – £902.86

– Utilities – £1,965.60

Total: £21,228

Alun Cairns, Conservative MP for Vale of Glamorgan

– Rent – £18,900

– Council tax – £1,766.35

– Utilities – £549

Total: £21,215

John Lamont, Conservative MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

– Rent – £19,362.82

– Council tax – £1,278.43

– Utilities – £357.83

Total: £20,999

Alberto Costa, Conservative MP for South Leicestershire

– Rent – £19,781.63

– Utilities – £966.59

Total: £20,748

Maggie Throup, Conservative MP for Erewash

– Rent – £18,780.63

– Council tax – £565.39

– Utilities – £868.54

– Landline phone & internet – £334

– Tenancy renewal fee – £66

Total: £20,615

Mark Menzies, Conservative MP for Fylde

– Rent – £19,500

– Council tax – £544.45

– Utilities – £564.06

Total: £20,609

Michael Ellis, Conservative MP for Northampton North

– Rent – £19,217.28

– Council tax – £565.39

– Utilities – £698.78

– Service charge for London flat – £459.12

Total: £20,481

Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

– Rent – £18,351.63

– Council tax – £1,393.76

– Utilities – £629.10

– Tenancy Renewal Agreement fee – £96.00

Total: £20,470

David Rutley, Conservative MP for Macclesfield

– Rent – £19,050

– Council tax – £845.30

– Utilities – £377

Total: £20,273

William Wragg, Conservative MP for Hazel Grove

– Rent – £19,391.70

– Council tax – £753.85

Total: £20,146

Richard Graham, Conservative MP for Gloucester

– Rent – £19,990.95

– Landline phone & internet – £84.76

Total: £20,076

Philip Davies, Conservative MP for Shipley

– Rent – £19,500

– Utilities – £368.47

Total: £19,868

Victoria Prentis, Conservative MP for Banbury

– Rent – £18,828.26

– Council tax – £753.85

– Utilities – £265.41

Total: £19,848

Steve Double, Conservative MP for St Austell and Newquay

– Rent – £18,150

– Council tax – £1,324.76

– Landline phone & internet – £324.25

Total: £19,799

Robert Courts, Conservative MP for Witney

– Rent – £19,781.63

Total: £19,782

Scott Mann, Conservative MP for North Cornwall

– Rent – £17,886.70

– Council tax – £691.03

– Utilities – £840

– Landline phone & internet – £327

Total: £19,746

Conor Burns, Conservative MP for Bournemouth West

– Rent – £18,200.04

– Utilities – £1,427.24

Total: £19,627

Laurence Robertson, Conservative MP for Tewkesbury

– Rent – £17,238.75

– Council tax – £1,766.35

– Utilities – £512.81

Total: £19,518

David Mundell, Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

– Rent – £18,334

– Utilities – £725.74

– Landline phone & internet – £175

– Landline phone & internet installation – £17.50

Total: £19,252

Ian Liddell-Grainger, Conservative MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset

– Rent – £19,115.25

Total: £19,115

Mark Pawsey, Conservative MP for Rugby

– Rent – £18,877

– Utilities – £183.57

Total: £19,061

David Jones, Conservative MP for Clwyd West

– Rent – £17,749.50

– Council tax – £691.03

– Utilities – £183.55

– Landline phone & internet – £352.52

Total: £18,977

Andrew Lewer, Conservative MP for Northampton South

– Rent – £18,959

Total: £18,959

Bill Cash, Conservative MP for Stone

– Rent – £18,883.15

Total: £18,883

John Howell, Conservative MP for Henley

– Rent – £17,400

– Council tax – £565.39

– Utilities – £794.44

Total: £18,760

Penny Mordaunt, Conservative MP for Portsmouth North

– Rent – £18,705

Total: £18,705

Alec Shelbrooke, Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell

– Rent – £17,398.26

– Utilities – £1,029.50

Total: £18,428

Stuart Andrew, Conservative MP for Pudsey

– Rent – £17,433.32

– Council tax – £632.94

– Moving Fees – £96.00

Total: £18,162

Jo Churchill, Conservative MP for Bury St Edmunds

– Rent – £16,925.01

– Council tax – £543.90

– Utilities – £72

– Hotel stays in London – £525

Total: £18,066

Craig Whittaker, Conservative MP for Calder Valley

– Rent – £16,805.86

– Council tax – £658.75

– Utilities – £486.14

– Landline phone & internet – £10

Total: £17,961

Vicky Ford, Conservative MP for Chelmsford

– Rent – £17,300

– Council tax – £650

Total: £17,950

Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield

– Rent £15,708.54

– Council tax – £1,148.25

– Utilities – £640.35

Total: £17,497

James Morris, Conservative MP for Halesowen and Rowley Regis

– Rent – £14,200

– Council tax – £1,113.49

– Utilities – £1,492.41

– Landline phone & internet – £365.42

– Landline phone & internet installation – £31.99

Total: £17,203

James Cleverly, Conservative MP for Braintree

– Rent – £13,200

– Council tax – £1,861.57

– Utilities – £1,310.95

– Landline phone & internet – £541.89

Total: £16,914

Edward Argar, Conservative MP for Charnwood

– Rent – £16,269.90

– Council tax – £461.37

Total: £16,731

Lucy Allan, Conservative MP for Telford

– Rent – £10,350

– Council tax – £1,397.83

– Utilities – £4,552.46

– Landline phone and internet – £310

Total: £16,610

John Glen, Conservative MP for Salisbury

– Rent – £14,925

– Council tax – £1,411

– Utilities – £143.22

– Landline phone & internet – £94.98

Total: £16,574

Justin Tomlinson, Conservative MP for North Swindon

– Rent – £15,000

– Council tax – £1,056

– Utilities – £426.58

Total: £16,483

Andrea Jenkyns, Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood

– Rent – £12,899.50

– Council tax – £817.62

– Utilities – £838.72

– Moving fees – £870

– Miscellaneous removal moving fees – £900

Total: £16,326

Iain Stewart, Conservative MP for Milton Keynes South

– Hotel stays in London – £16,161.02

Total: £16,161

Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton

– Rent – £16,087.07

Total: £16,087

Oliver Heald, Conservative MP for North East Hertfordshire

– Rent – £11,740

– Council tax – £3,307.71

– Utilities – £813.64

– Landline phone & internet – £199.90

Total: £16,061

James Gray, Conservative MP for North Wiltshire

– Rent – £16,009.20

Total: £16,009

Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport

– Rent – £14,180.87

– Council tax – £1,043

– Utilities – £525

Total: £15,750

Jack Lopresti, Conservative MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke

– Rent – £13,672.50

– Council tax – £1,286.47

– Utilities – £635.45

– Moving fees – £120

– Miscellaneous moving fees – £900

Total: £15,714

Julian Knight, Conservative MP for Solihull

– Rent – £15,125.35

– Council tax – £123.85

– Utilities – £160.55

Total: £15,410

David Morris, Conservative MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale

– Rent – £14,957.60

– Utilities – £294.18

Total: £15,252

Alan Mak, Conservative MP for Havant

– Rent – £15,140

Total: £15,140

Bob Seely, Conservative MP for Isle of Wight

– Rent – £14,400

– Landline phone & internet installation – £112.49

– Landline phone & internet – £510

– Parking in constituency – £99.98

Total: £15,122

Nusrat Ghani, Conservative MP for Wealden

– Rent – £12,360

– Council tax – £1,512.10

– Utilities – £1,073.22

– Landline phone & internet – £94

Total: £15,040

Eddie Hughes, Conservative MP for Walsall North

– Hotel stays in London – £14,677.10

Total: £14,677

Wendy Morton, Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills

– Rent – £12,100

– Council tax – £2,356.01

Total: £14,456

Henry Smith, Conservative MP for Crawley

– Rent – £12,650

– Council tax – £1,184.95

– Utilities – £587.24

Total: £14,422

Mark Spencer, Conservative MP for Sherwood

– Hotel stays in London – £14,416.90

Total: £14,417

Johnny Mercer, Conservative MP for Plymouth, Moor View

– Hotel stays in London – £13,680.95

– Moving fees – £650

Total: £14,331

John Stevenson, Conservative MP for Carlisle

– Hotel stays in London – £13,934

Total: £13,934

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North

– Rent – £13,050

– Council tax – £492.94

– Utilities – £224.23

Total: £13,767

Victoria Atkins, Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle

– Rent £13,750

Total: £13,750

Chris Green, Conservative MP for Bolton West

– Hotel stays in London – £13,650

Total: £13,650

Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney

– Hotel stays in London – £13,423

Total: £13,423

Caroline Nokes, Conservative MP for Romsey and Southampton North

– Rent – £7,309.88

– Council tax – £108.36

– Utilities – £235.27

– Hotel stays in London – £5,075

– End of tenancy fee – £138

– Moving fees – £141

Total: £13,008

Kelly Tolhurst, Conservative MP for Rochester and Strood

– Hotel stays in London – £12,425

Total: £12,425

Michael Fabricant, Conservative MP for Lichfield

– Rent – £7,020

– Council tax – £3,219.88

– Utilities – £1,344.63

– Landline phone & internet – £388.60

Total: £11,973

Dehenna Davison, Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland

– Rent – £11,440.02

Total: £11,440

Robin Walker, Conservative MP for Worcester

– Rent – £10,800

– Landline phone & internet – £245.81

Total: £11,046

David Davies, Conservative MP for Monmouth

– Hotel stays in London – £10,994.97

Total: £10,995

Steve Brine, Conservative MP for Winchester

– Hotel stays in London – £10,850

Total: £10,850

Robin Millar, Conservative MP for Aberconwy

– Rent – £8,666.65

– Council tax – £284.24

– Utilities – £78.45

– Hotel stays in London – £1,804

Total: £10,833

Rehman Chishti, Conservative MP for Gillingham and Rainham

– Hotel stays in London – £10,675

Total: £10,675

Nigel Mills, Conservative MP for Amber Valley

– Hotel stays in London – £10,190.78

Total: £10,191

Helen Grant, Conservative MP for Maidstone and The Weald

– Rent – £5,700

– Council tax – £2,914.73

– Utilities – £631.54

– Landline phone & internet – £329.92

– Building insurance – £114.58

– Moving fees – £396

Total: £10,087

Heather Wheeler, Conservative MP for South Derbyshire

– Rent – £9,637.50

– Utilities – £243

Total: £9,881

Giles Watling, Conservative MP for Clacton

– Hotel stays in London – £9,645

Total: £9,645

Chris Clarkson, Conservative MP for Heywood and Middleton

– Rent – £5,167.50

– Hotel stays in London – £4,200

Total: £9,368

Guy Opperman, Conservative MP for Hexham

– Rent – £6,720

– Council tax – £1,298.06

– Utilities – £917.19

– Landline phone & internet – £179.64

Total: £9,115

Sara Britcliffe, Conservative MP for Hyndburn

– Rent – £5,167.50

– Hotel stays in London – £3,830

Total: £8,998

Andrew Stephenson, Conservative MP for Pendle

– Service charge and ground rent – £4,532.47

– Council tax – £3,856.85

– Utilities – £311.03

– Landline phone & internet – £181

Total: £8,882

Philip Hollobone, Conservative MP for Kettering

– Rent – £6,600

– Council tax – £1,019.26

– Utilities – £688.69

– Landline phone & internet – £387.98

Total: £8,696

Natalie Elphicke, Conservative MP for Dover

– Rent – £8,839.98

Total: £8,840

Saqib Bhatti, Conservative MP for Meriden

– Rent – £4,333.32

– Landline phone & internet – £89.99

– Hotel stays in London – £4,200

Total: £8,623

Ben Everitt, Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North

– Rent – £8,400

Total: £8,400

Miriam Cates, Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge

– Rent – £7,187

– Landline phone & internet – £106

– Hotel stays in London – £1,050

Total: £8,343

Huw Merriman, Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle

– Rent – £7,366.68

– Council tax – £720.20

– Utilities – £224.10

Total: £8,311

Mark Francois, Conservative MP for Rayleigh and Wickford

– Hotel stays in London – £7,898

Total: £7,898

Sarah Atherton, Conservative MP for Wrexham

– Rent – £5,100

– Council tax – £1,593.67

– Hotel stays in London – £1,225

Total: £7,919

Craig Mackinlay, Conservative MP for South Thanet

– Rent – £6,000

– Council tax – £1,119.22

– Utilities – £714.88

Total: £7,834

Jacob Young, Conservative MP for Redcar

– Rent – £7,800

Total: £7,800

Matt Vickers, Conservative MP for Stockton South

– Rent – £7,720

Total: £7,720

Darren Henry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe

– Rent – £5,631.66

– Hotel stays in London – £1991.95

Total: £7,624

Andy Carter, Conservative MP for Warrington South

– Rent – £5,330.01

– Hotel stays in London – £2,100

Total: £7,430

Jane Hunt, Conservative MP for Loughborough

– Rent – £7,080

– Council tax – £340.24

Total: £7,420

Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashford

– Rent – £3,466.66

– Hotel stays in London – £3,940

Total: £7,407

Andrew Griffith, Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs

– Hotel stays in London – £7,350

Total: £7,350

Virginia Crosbie, Conservative MP for Ynys Môn

– Rent – £3,500

– Council tax – £3,786.60

Total: £7,287

Nicola Richards, Conservative MP for West Bromwich East

– Rent – £5,524.98

– Council tax – £404.95

– Utilities – £133.32

– Hotel stays in London – £1,225

Total: £7,288

Greg Knight, Conservative MP for East Yorkshire

– Rent – £6,348.56

– Council tax – £753.85

– Utilities – £121.48

Total: £7,224

Mark Logan, Conservative MP for Bolton North East

– Rent – £6,759.99

– Council tax – £223.14

– Landline phone & internet installation – £14.95

– Landline phone & internet – £29

Total: £7,027

Jo Gideon, Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central

– Rent – £5,625

– Council tax – £263.23

– Utilities – £158.44

– Landline phone & internet – £55

– Hotel stays in London – £622.40

Total: £6,725

Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover

– Rent – £6,669.34

Total: £6,669

Tom Hunt, Conservative MP for Ipswich

– Rent – £6,001.99

– Hotel stays in London – £510

– Landline phone & internet – £7.15

Total: £6,519

Gareth Davies, Conservative MP for Grantham and Stamford

– Rent – £6,386.37

– Council tax – £120.43

Total: £6,507

Gary Sambrook, Conservative MP for Birmingham Northfield

– Rent – £4,950

– Council tax – £209.93

– Hotel stays in London – £1,263.20

Total: £6,423

Suzanne Webb, Conservative MP for Stourbridge

– Rent – £5,524.98

– Hotel stays in London – £875

Total: £6,400

Luke Evans, Conservative MP for Bosworth

– Rent – £3,800

– Hotel stays in London – £2,592

Total: £6,392

Karl McCartney, Conservative MP for Lincoln

– Rent – £6,000

– Hotel stays in London – £330.40

Total: £6,330

Rob Roberts, Conservative MP for Delyn

– Rent – £3,600

– Council tax – £780.28

– Hotel stays in London – £1,925

Total: £6,305

Craig Williams, Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire

– Rent – £4,200

– Hotel stays in London – £2,100

Total: £6,300

Angela Richardson, Conservative MP for Guildford

– Rent – £3,813.32

– Hotel stays in London – £2,450

Total: £6,263

Selaine Saxby, Conservative MP for North Devon

– Rent – £3,596.66

– Council tax – £213.88

– Utilities – £123

– Landline phone & internet – £63

– Hotel stays in London – £2,162

Total: £6,159

Scott Benton, Conservative MP for Blackpool South

– Rent – £5,733.80

– Council tax – £95.20

– Utilities – £42.13

– Landline phone & internet – £10.40

Total: £5,882

Ruth Edwards, Conservative MP for Rushcliffe

– Rent – £5,805.34

Total: £5,805

Robert Largan, Conservative MP for High Peak

– Rent – £5,730

Total: £5,730

Suella Braverman, Conservative MP for Fareham

– Service charge and ground rent – £1,200

– Council tax – £1,543.47

– Utilities – £2,684.49

– Landline phone & internet – £295.81

Total: £5,724

Graham Brady, Conservative MP for Altrincham and Sale West

– Rent – £5,720

Total: £5,720

Mark Jenkinson, Conservative MP for Workington

– Rent – £2,535

– Hotel stays in London – £3,150

Total: £5,685

Duncan Baker, Conservative MP for North Norfolk

– Rent – £5,625

Total: £5,625

Jamie Wallis, Conservative MP for Bridgend

– Rent – £4,680

– Hotel stays in London – £875

Total: £5,555

Derek Thomas, Conservative MP for St Ives

– Hotel stays in London – £5,500

Total: £5,500

Aaron Bell, Conservative MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme

– Hotel stays in London – £5,217.52

– Cost of moving furniture into a new constituency office – £264

Total: £5,482

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Conservative MP for Bassetlaw

– Hotel stays in London – £5,425

Total: £5,425

Paul Bristow, Conservative MP for Peterborough

– Rent – £5,419.35

Total: £5,419

Nick Gibb, Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

– Council tax – £2,594.29

– Utilities – £1,398.22

– Building insurance – £1,277.26

Total: £5,270

Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for Gainsborough

– Council tax – £2,135.53

– Utilities – £2,474.89

– Landline phone & internet – £658.71

Total: £5,269

Robbie Moore, Conservative MP for Keighley and Ilkley

– Hotel stays in London – £5,262

Total: £5,262

Jonathan Gullis, Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North

– Rent – £4,000

– Hotel stays in London – £1,235.30

Total: £5,235

James Daly, Conservative MP for Bury North

– Rent – £5,200

Total: £5,200

Mark Harper, Conservative MP for Forest of Dean

– Ground rent and service charge – £3,139.24

– Council tax – £1,593

– Building insurance – £364.41

Total: £5,097

Anthony Mangnall, Conservative MP for Totnes

– Rent – £4,800

– Utilities – £205

– Landline phone & internet – £78

Total: £5,084

Katherine Fletcher, Conservative MP for South Ribble

– Rent – £1,050

– Council tax – £196.36

– Hotel stays in London – £1,050

Total: £5,016

Antony Higginbotham – Conservative MP for Burnley

– Rent – £2,189.08

– Hotel stays in London – £2,800

Total: £4,989

Fay Jones, Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire

– Rent – £3,770

– Hotel stays in London – £1,575

Total: £5,345

Fiona Bruce, Conservative MP for Congleton

– Service charge and ground rent – £2,863.85

– Council tax – £1,300.47

– Utilities – £555.06

Total: £4,719

Marco Longhi, Conservative MP for Dudley North

– Hotel stays in London – £4,714.35

Total: £4,714

Andrew Mitchell, Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield

– Service charge and ground rent – £1,541.53

– Council tax – £2,112.94

– Utilities – £486.39

– Landline phone & internet – £572.52

Total: £4,713

Alex Chalk, Conservative MP for Cheltenham

– Service charge and ground rent – £2,370

– Council tax – £1,194.18

– Utilities – £533.06

– Insurance for London flat – £527.57

Total: £4,625

Danny Kruger, Conservative MP for Devizes

– Rent – £3,300

– Utilities – £791.14

– Removals – £530.40

Total: £4,622

Cherilyn Mackrory, Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth

– Rent – £1,950

– Hotel stays in London – £2,625

Total: £4,575

John Redwood, Conservative MP for Wokingham

– Service charge and ground rent – £3,340.68

– Council tax – £1,088.90

Total: £4,430

Mark Eastwood, Conservative MP for Dewsbury

– Rent – £3,900

– Council tax – £443.32

– Utilities – £46.97

Total: £4,390

Matt Warman, Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness

– Council tax – £1,706.32

– Utilities – £1,865.71

– Landline phone & internet – £646

Total: £4,218

Andrew Selous, Conservative MP for South West Bedfordshire

– Hotel stays in London – £4,209

Total: £4,209

Simon Jupp, Conservative MP for East Devon

– Rent – £4,126.70

Total: £4,127

Richard Fuller, Conservative MP for North East Bedfordshire

– Hotel stays in London – £4,123.31

Total: £4,123

Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West

– Rent – £1,350,

– Council tax – £490

– Landline phone and internet – £81

– Utilities – £416.88

– Hotel – £1,770

Total: £4,108

Will Quince, Conservative MP for Colchester

– Hotel stays in London – £4,020.92

Total: £4,021

James Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk

– Rent – £3,580

– Council tax – £367.43

– Utilities – £58

Total: £4,006

David Johnston, Conservative MP for Wantage

– Rent – £3,975

Total: £3,975

James Davies, Conservative MP for Vale of Clwyd

– Hotel stays in London – £3,925.20

Total: £3,925

Andrew Murrison, Conservative MP for South West Wiltshire

– Service charge and ground rent – £1,485.24

– Council tax – £921.37

– Utilities – £1,013.28

– Removals – £360

Total: £3,780

Jane Stevenson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East

– Rent – £1,733

– Hotel stays in London – £1,853.53

Total: £3,587

Kieran Mullan, Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich

– Hotel stays in London – £3,532.60

Total: £3,533

Kate Griffiths, Conservative MP for Burton

– Hotel stays in London – £3,500

Total: £3,500

Owen Paterson, Conservative MP for North Shropshire

– Council tax – £1,507.70

– Utilities – £1,454

– Landline phone & internet – £344.61

Total: £3,306

Damian Green, Conservative MP for Ashford

– Council tax – £1,764.19

– Utilities – £907.12

– Landline phone & internet – £577.11

Total: £3,248

James Grundy, Conservative MP for Leigh

– Hotel stays in London – £3,135

Total: £3,135

Mel Stride, Conservative MP for Central Devon

– Council tax – £1,309.55

– Utilities – £1,371

– Landline phone & internet – £388.51

Total: £3,069

Simon Fell, Conservative MP for Barrow and Furness

– Rent – £2,085

– Council tax – £257.74

– Utilities – £602.49

Total: £2,945

Desmond Swayne, Conservative MP for New Forest West

– Hotel stays in London – £2,923.06

Total: £2,923

James Sunderland, Conservative MP for Bracknell

– Hotel stays in London – £2,662.01

Total: £2,662

Paul Holmes, Conservative MP for Eastleigh

– Rent – £1,700

– Council tax – £221.82

Total: £2,576

Andrew Jones, Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough

– Service charge and ground rent – £1,200

– Council tax – £845.30

– Utilities – £518.27

Total: £2,564

Julian Smith, Conservative MP for Skipton and Ripon

– Council tax – £1,688.86

– Landline phone & internet – £239.88

– Building insurance – £611.83

Total: £2,541

Harriett Baldwin, Conservative MP for West Worcestershire

– Utilities – £1,311.85

– Landline phone & internet £1,152.65

Total: £2,465

Bill Wiggin, Conservative MP for North Herefordshire

– Council tax – £2,165.06

Total: £2,165

Theo Clarke, Conservative MP for Stafford

– Rent – £1,600

– Council tax – £261

– Utilities – £294.53

Total: £2,156

Shaun Bailey, Conservative MP for West Bromwich West

– Hotel stays in London – £1,736.27

– Non returnable holding fee for a London property – £410

Total: £2,146

Chris Loder, Conservative MP for West Dorset

– Hotel stays in London – £1,870

Total: £1,870

Lee Rowley, Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire

– Council tax – £1,766

Total: £1,766

Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley

– Rent – £1,200

Total: £1,200

Ian Levy, Conservative MP for Blyth Valley

– Hotel stays in London – £1,050

Total: £1,050

Maria Miller, Conservative MP for Basingstoke

– Hotel stays in London – £1,044

Total: £1,044

Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Buckingham

– Hotel stays in London – £499

Total: £499

Laura Farris, Conservative MP for Newbury

– Hotel stays in London – £350

Total: £350

Peter Gibson, Conservative MP for Darlington

– Hotel stays in London – £167

Total: £167

Jerome Mayhew, Conservative MP for Broadland

– Landline phone & internet installation – £39.95

Total: £40

