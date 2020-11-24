The Tory MPs Who Voted Against Free School Meals Claimed Thousands on Living Expenses

Despite the polarising ills of the world, pretty much everyone agrees with one basic concept: no child deserves to go hungry. Unless, of course, you’re the Conservative Party.
In October, 322 Tory MPs voted against offering children free school meals during the Christmas holidays as part of a scheme to help low-income families.
Videos by VICE
The policy has been around for years, but Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford campaigned to extend this outside of term time due to the economic hardship of COVID-19.
On Monday, the government made a sharp U-turn and agreed to spend £400 million on a winter grant scheme to support poor children and their families.
But considering that the job of being an MP also involves seeking government support (sometimes to an exorbitant degree – hello, expenses scandal), VICE UK thought it would be interesting to look into the living expenses of the Tory MPs who voted against free school meals for kids.
After all, the cost that they initially rejected amounted to only around £15 per child per week. How did that square up against the amount that they claimed over the last year for their expenses?
HOW THE LIST WAS CALCULATED
VICE UK added each expense that falls under the category of “accommodation” on the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority website during the 2019-20 tax year, including rent, utility bills and hotel stays, and rounded up the total. We also included miscellaneous fees that we interpreted as basic living expenses, such as moving house.
Some of the biggest claims include those by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who claimed over £29,000 on accommodation expenses in the 2019/20 tax year – the most of any Cabinet minister.
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt appears to have one of the tightest wallets in Westminster – he clawed back a paltry £7.15 for phone rental at his London flat. On the other end of the spectrum is West Worcestershire MP Harriett Baldwin, who claimed a whopping £1,152.65 on internet and phone use in one year.
There’s also Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart who claimed £16,161 on hotel stays in London during the 2019/2020 tax year. Meanwhile, West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey claimed £410 of a non-returnable holding fee for a London property – proof that renting in the capital screws everyone over, unless you’re an MP and can claim the money back from the taxpayer.
Not every Tory MP who voted against the bill is here. Some MPs can’t claim for housing because they already live in London. Others aren’t eligible because they already receive property from the state, such as Boris Johnson in Number 10.
Some MPs, like Richard Drax of South Dorset or Oliver Dowden of Hertsmere, made no rent or hotel claims throughout the 2019/20 tax year, meaning it’s possible not to bleed the state dry for every phone bill. For many others, it seems like the basic MP salary of £81,932 – to be implemented in April 2021 after a controversial increase – just isn’t enough to cover the cost of living.
CABINET MINISTERS’ EXPENSES
Matt Hancock, Health and Social Care Secretary and Conservative MP for West Suffolk
– Rent – £24,200
– Council tax – £2,822.57
– Utilities – £2113.15
– Landline phone and internet installation – £54 .62
– Landline phone and internet – £292.86
Total: £29,483
Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland Secretary and Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth
– Rent – £23,400
– Removal fees – £280.80
Total: £23,681
Thérèse Coffey, Work and Pensions Secretary and Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal
– Rent – £22,360
– Utilities – £691.03
Total: £23,051
Amanda Milling, Minister Without Portfolio and Conservative MP for Cannock Chase
– Rent – £16,950.02
– Council tax – £2,525.46
– Utilities – £1,174.97
Total: £20,650
Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary and Conservative MP for South Staffordshire
– Rent – £17,467.45
– Council tax – £1,150.60
– Utilities – £1,191.93
Total: £19,810
Simon Hart, Welsh Secretary and Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
– Rent – £16,840
– Council tax – £1,766.35
– Utilities – £484.72
Total: £19,091
Robert Buckland, Lord Chancellor, Justice Secretary and Conservative MP for South Swindon
– Rent – £13,475
– Council tax – £26.65
– Landline phone & internet – £44
Total: £13,546
George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth
– Rent – £7,500
Total: £7,500
Alister Jack, Scottish Secretary and Conservative MP for Dumfries and Galloway
– Council tax – £3,068.25
– Utilities – £1,310.05
Total: £4,378
Alok Sharma, Business Secretary and Conservative MP for Reading West
– Hotel stays in London – £525
Total: £525
THE LIVING EXPENSES OF ALL THE OTHER TORY MPS WHO VOTED AGAINST FREE SCHOOL MEALS
Tobias Ellwood, Conservative MP for Bournemouth East
– Rent – £33,600
Total: £33,600
Marcus Fysh, Conservative MP for Yeovil
– Rent – £25,963.04
– Council tax – £2,925.65
– Utilities – £1,851.53
– Landline phone & internet – £743
– Removal fee for London accommodation – £1,950
Total: £33,434
Karen Bradley, Conservative MP for Staffordshire Moorlands
– Rent – £30,652.64
– Council tax – £921
– Utilities – £752.30
– Removal costs for moving to new accommodation – £1,032.54
Total: £33,358
Andrew Bridgen, Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire
– Rent – £31,006.68
– Council tax – £1,040.46
– Utilities – £695.40
– Landline phone & internet – £132
Total: £32,875
James Cartlidge, Conservative MP for South Suffolk
– Rent – £31,200
– Council tax – £942.31
– Utilities – £732
Total: £32,874
Michael Tomlinson, Conservative MP for Mid Dorset and North Poole
– Rent – £29,379.96
– Council tax – £2,087.51
– Utilities – £528
– Landline phone & internet – £432.56
Total: £32,428
David Warburton, Conservative MP for Somerton and Frome
– Rent – £28,550
– Council tax – £1,837.82
– Utilities – £1,193.96
– Landline phone & internet – £25.98
– Repairs to London house – £100
– End of tenancy cleaning – £180
– Man and a van – £288
Total: £32,176
Richard Bacon, Conservative MP for South Norfolk
– Rent – £27,777.75
– Council tax – £1,875.04
– Utilities – £1010.26
– Landline phone & internet – £158.94
Total: £30,823
Luke Hall, Conservative MP for Thornbury and Yate
– Rent – £30,800
Total: £30,800
David Duguid, Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan
– Rent – £27,361.07
– Council tax – £942.31
– Utilities – £599.38
Total: £28,903
Kemi Badenoch, Conservative MP for Saffron Walden
– Rent – £25,200
– Council tax – £1,318.56
– Utilities – £1,827.30
– Landline phone & internet – £108.00
Total: £28,454
Greg Clark, Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells
– Rent – £28,319
Total: £28,319
John Hayes, Conservative MP for South Holland and The Deepings
– Rent – £25,287.23
– Council tax – £1,088.90
– Utilities – £1,830.82
Total: £28,207
Simon Clarke, Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
– Rent – £28,065
Total: £28,065
Trudy Harrison, Conservative MP for Copeland
– Rent – £26,617
– Council tax – £1,138.91
– Utilities – £298.48
Total: £28,054
Helen Whately, Conservative MP for Faversham and Mid Kent
– Rent – £26,000
– Council tax – £1,012.78
– Utilities – £654.28
– Landline phone & internet – £58.99
Total: £27,726
Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for The Wrekin
– Rent – £24,997.82
– Council tax – £1,721.42
– Utilities – £561.46
– Landline phone & internet – £60
– Removal fee for rental flat – £1,287
Total: £27,341
Chris Skidmore, Conservative MP for Kingswood
– Rent – £22,458.33
– Council tax – £2,296.37
– Utilities – £2,290.53
Total: £27,045
Kit Malthouse, Conservative MP for North West Hampshire
– Rent – £22,476
– Council tax – £4,497.67
Total: £26,974
Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham
– Rent – £26,400
Total: £26,400
Marcus Jones, Conservative MP for Nuneaton
– Rent – £24,591.60
– Council tax – £754.03
– Utilities – £864.91
– Moving fees – £140
Total: £26,351
Damian Hinds, Conservative MP for East Hampshire
– Rent – £26,600
Total: £26,000
Bim Afolami, Conservative MP for Hitchen and Harpenden
– Rent – £24,413
– Council tax – £1,088.20
– Utilities – £171.95
Total: £25,673
Nigel Huddleston, Conservative MP for Mid Worcestershire
– Rent – £24,028.26
– Utilities – £959
– Landline phone & internet – £306.70
– Landline phone & internet installation – £40
– Tenancy renewal fee – £159.60
Total: £25,494
Mark Garnier, Conservative MP for Wyre Forest
– Rent – £21,579.96
– Council tax – £1,284.62
– Utilities – £1,518.58
– Landline phone & internet – £478.61
Total: £24,862
John Whittingdale – Conservative MP for Maldon
– Rent – £24,830
Total: £24,830
Peter Bone – Conservative MP for Wellingborough
– Rent – £21,170
– Council tax – £2,171.34
– Utilities – £664.31
– Landline phone & internet – £44.99
– Hotel stays in London – £434
– Check out fee from previous London accommodation – £150
Total: £24,635
Sheryll Murray, Conservative MP for South East Cornwall
– Rent – £21,450
– Council tax – £2,408.65
– Landline phone & internet – £372.25
Total: £24,231
Martin Vickers, Conservative MP for Cleethorpes
– Rent – £22,641.71
– Council tax – £815.52
– Utilities – £269.24
– Landline phone & internet – £446.27
Total: £24,173
Robert Syms, Conservative MP for Poole
– Rent – £24,100
Total: £24,100
Jake Berry, Conservative MP for Rossendale and Darwen
– Rent – £21,750
– Utilities – £1,942.71
Total: £23,693
David Davis, Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden
– Rent – £22,566
– Council tax – £277.37
– Utilities – £151.79
– Landline phone & internet – £62.97
Total: £23,058
Rebecca Pow, Conservative MP for Taunton Deane
– Rent – £22,100.04
– Council tax – £921.37
Total: £23,021
Michelle Donelan, Conservative MP for Chippenham
– Rent – £21,060
– Council tax – £1,597.35
– Utilities – £177.15
Total: £22,835
Kevin Foster, Conservative MP for Torbay
– Rent – £22,740
Total: £22,740
Geoffrey Cox, Conservative MP for Torridge and West Devon
– Rent – £22,680
Total: £22,680
Nadine Dorries, Conservative MP for mid Bedfordshire
– Rent – £22,533.36
Total: £22,533
Mary Robinson, Conservative MP for Cheadle
– Rent – £22,290.12
Total: £22,290
Jack Brereton, Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent South
– Rent – £22,099.92
– Utilities – £257.38
Total: £22,357
Robert Goodwill – Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby
– Rent – £19,221.24
– Council tax – £1,534.13
– Utilities – £1,254.25
Total: £22,010
Chris Heaton-Harris, Conservative MP for Daventry
– Rent – £19,150
– Council tax – £1,445.19
– Utilities – £812.03
Total cost: £21,407
Nigel Adams, Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty
– Rent – £19,150
– Council tax – £1,501.64
– Utilities – £1,065.32
– Moving fees – £79.80
Total: £21,797
Craig Tracey, Conservative MP for North Warwickshire
– Rent – £19,500
– Council tax – £753.85
– Utilities – £1155.66
– Landline phone & internet installation – £57
– Landline phone & internet – £315.81
Total: £21,782
Ranil Jayawardena, Conservative MP for North East Hampshire
– Rent – £15,469.98
– Council tax – £1,088.90
– Utilities – £1,268.32
– Hotel stays in London – £3,506.30
– Moving fees – £228
Total: £21,622
Gary Streeter, Conservative MP for South West Devon
– Rent – £20,639
– Utilities – £413.25
– Landline phone & internet – £47.49
– End of tenancy cleaning – £321
Total: £21,531
Rachel Maclean, Conservative MP for Redditch
– Rent – £21,450
Total: £21,450
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed
– Rent – £19,916.99
– Council tax – £670.09
– Utilities – £712.85
– Parking in Westminster – £145
Total: £21,445
Jeremy Wright, Conservative MP for Kenilworth and Southam
– Rent – £18,360
– Council tax – £902.86
– Utilities – £1,965.60
Total: £21,228
Alun Cairns, Conservative MP for Vale of Glamorgan
– Rent – £18,900
– Council tax – £1,766.35
– Utilities – £549
Total: £21,215
John Lamont, Conservative MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
– Rent – £19,362.82
– Council tax – £1,278.43
– Utilities – £357.83
Total: £20,999
Alberto Costa, Conservative MP for South Leicestershire
– Rent – £19,781.63
– Utilities – £966.59
Total: £20,748
Maggie Throup, Conservative MP for Erewash
– Rent – £18,780.63
– Council tax – £565.39
– Utilities – £868.54
– Landline phone & internet – £334
– Tenancy renewal fee – £66
Total: £20,615
Mark Menzies, Conservative MP for Fylde
– Rent – £19,500
– Council tax – £544.45
– Utilities – £564.06
Total: £20,609
Michael Ellis, Conservative MP for Northampton North
– Rent – £19,217.28
– Council tax – £565.39
– Utilities – £698.78
– Service charge for London flat – £459.12
Total: £20,481
Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
– Rent – £18,351.63
– Council tax – £1,393.76
– Utilities – £629.10
– Tenancy Renewal Agreement fee – £96.00
Total: £20,470
David Rutley, Conservative MP for Macclesfield
– Rent – £19,050
– Council tax – £845.30
– Utilities – £377
Total: £20,273
William Wragg, Conservative MP for Hazel Grove
– Rent – £19,391.70
– Council tax – £753.85
Total: £20,146
Richard Graham, Conservative MP for Gloucester
– Rent – £19,990.95
– Landline phone & internet – £84.76
Total: £20,076
Philip Davies, Conservative MP for Shipley
– Rent – £19,500
– Utilities – £368.47
Total: £19,868
Victoria Prentis, Conservative MP for Banbury
– Rent – £18,828.26
– Council tax – £753.85
– Utilities – £265.41
Total: £19,848
Steve Double, Conservative MP for St Austell and Newquay
– Rent – £18,150
– Council tax – £1,324.76
– Landline phone & internet – £324.25
Total: £19,799
Robert Courts, Conservative MP for Witney
– Rent – £19,781.63
Total: £19,782
Scott Mann, Conservative MP for North Cornwall
– Rent – £17,886.70
– Council tax – £691.03
– Utilities – £840
– Landline phone & internet – £327
Total: £19,746
Conor Burns, Conservative MP for Bournemouth West
– Rent – £18,200.04
– Utilities – £1,427.24
Total: £19,627
Laurence Robertson, Conservative MP for Tewkesbury
– Rent – £17,238.75
– Council tax – £1,766.35
– Utilities – £512.81
Total: £19,518
David Mundell, Conservative MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
– Rent – £18,334
– Utilities – £725.74
– Landline phone & internet – £175
– Landline phone & internet installation – £17.50
Total: £19,252
Ian Liddell-Grainger, Conservative MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset
– Rent – £19,115.25
Total: £19,115
Mark Pawsey, Conservative MP for Rugby
– Rent – £18,877
– Utilities – £183.57
Total: £19,061
David Jones, Conservative MP for Clwyd West
– Rent – £17,749.50
– Council tax – £691.03
– Utilities – £183.55
– Landline phone & internet – £352.52
Total: £18,977
Andrew Lewer, Conservative MP for Northampton South
– Rent – £18,959
Total: £18,959
Bill Cash, Conservative MP for Stone
– Rent – £18,883.15
Total: £18,883
John Howell, Conservative MP for Henley
– Rent – £17,400
– Council tax – £565.39
– Utilities – £794.44
Total: £18,760
Penny Mordaunt, Conservative MP for Portsmouth North
– Rent – £18,705
Total: £18,705
Alec Shelbrooke, Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell
– Rent – £17,398.26
– Utilities – £1,029.50
Total: £18,428
Stuart Andrew, Conservative MP for Pudsey
– Rent – £17,433.32
– Council tax – £632.94
– Moving Fees – £96.00
Total: £18,162
Jo Churchill, Conservative MP for Bury St Edmunds
– Rent – £16,925.01
– Council tax – £543.90
– Utilities – £72
– Hotel stays in London – £525
Total: £18,066
Craig Whittaker, Conservative MP for Calder Valley
– Rent – £16,805.86
– Council tax – £658.75
– Utilities – £486.14
– Landline phone & internet – £10
Total: £17,961
Vicky Ford, Conservative MP for Chelmsford
– Rent – £17,300
– Council tax – £650
Total: £17,950
Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield
– Rent £15,708.54
– Council tax – £1,148.25
– Utilities – £640.35
Total: £17,497
James Morris, Conservative MP for Halesowen and Rowley Regis
– Rent – £14,200
– Council tax – £1,113.49
– Utilities – £1,492.41
– Landline phone & internet – £365.42
– Landline phone & internet installation – £31.99
Total: £17,203
James Cleverly, Conservative MP for Braintree
– Rent – £13,200
– Council tax – £1,861.57
– Utilities – £1,310.95
– Landline phone & internet – £541.89
Total: £16,914
Edward Argar, Conservative MP for Charnwood
– Rent – £16,269.90
– Council tax – £461.37
Total: £16,731
Lucy Allan, Conservative MP for Telford
– Rent – £10,350
– Council tax – £1,397.83
– Utilities – £4,552.46
– Landline phone and internet – £310
Total: £16,610
John Glen, Conservative MP for Salisbury
– Rent – £14,925
– Council tax – £1,411
– Utilities – £143.22
– Landline phone & internet – £94.98
Total: £16,574
Justin Tomlinson, Conservative MP for North Swindon
– Rent – £15,000
– Council tax – £1,056
– Utilities – £426.58
Total: £16,483
Andrea Jenkyns, Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood
– Rent – £12,899.50
– Council tax – £817.62
– Utilities – £838.72
– Moving fees – £870
– Miscellaneous removal moving fees – £900
Total: £16,326
Iain Stewart, Conservative MP for Milton Keynes South
– Hotel stays in London – £16,161.02
Total: £16,161
Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton
– Rent – £16,087.07
Total: £16,087
Oliver Heald, Conservative MP for North East Hertfordshire
– Rent – £11,740
– Council tax – £3,307.71
– Utilities – £813.64
– Landline phone & internet – £199.90
Total: £16,061
James Gray, Conservative MP for North Wiltshire
– Rent – £16,009.20
Total: £16,009
Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP for Gosport
– Rent – £14,180.87
– Council tax – £1,043
– Utilities – £525
Total: £15,750
Jack Lopresti, Conservative MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke
– Rent – £13,672.50
– Council tax – £1,286.47
– Utilities – £635.45
– Moving fees – £120
– Miscellaneous moving fees – £900
Total: £15,714
Julian Knight, Conservative MP for Solihull
– Rent – £15,125.35
– Council tax – £123.85
– Utilities – £160.55
Total: £15,410
David Morris, Conservative MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale
– Rent – £14,957.60
– Utilities – £294.18
Total: £15,252
Alan Mak, Conservative MP for Havant
– Rent – £15,140
Total: £15,140
Bob Seely, Conservative MP for Isle of Wight
– Rent – £14,400
– Landline phone & internet installation – £112.49
– Landline phone & internet – £510
– Parking in constituency – £99.98
Total: £15,122
Nusrat Ghani, Conservative MP for Wealden
– Rent – £12,360
– Council tax – £1,512.10
– Utilities – £1,073.22
– Landline phone & internet – £94
Total: £15,040
Eddie Hughes, Conservative MP for Walsall North
– Hotel stays in London – £14,677.10
Total: £14,677
Wendy Morton, Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills
– Rent – £12,100
– Council tax – £2,356.01
Total: £14,456
Henry Smith, Conservative MP for Crawley
– Rent – £12,650
– Council tax – £1,184.95
– Utilities – £587.24
Total: £14,422
Mark Spencer, Conservative MP for Sherwood
– Hotel stays in London – £14,416.90
Total: £14,417
Johnny Mercer, Conservative MP for Plymouth, Moor View
– Hotel stays in London – £13,680.95
– Moving fees – £650
Total: £14,331
John Stevenson, Conservative MP for Carlisle
– Hotel stays in London – £13,934
Total: £13,934
Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North
– Rent – £13,050
– Council tax – £492.94
– Utilities – £224.23
Total: £13,767
Victoria Atkins, Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle
– Rent £13,750
Total: £13,750
Chris Green, Conservative MP for Bolton West
– Hotel stays in London – £13,650
Total: £13,650
Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney
– Hotel stays in London – £13,423
Total: £13,423
Caroline Nokes, Conservative MP for Romsey and Southampton North
– Rent – £7,309.88
– Council tax – £108.36
– Utilities – £235.27
– Hotel stays in London – £5,075
– End of tenancy fee – £138
– Moving fees – £141
Total: £13,008
Kelly Tolhurst, Conservative MP for Rochester and Strood
– Hotel stays in London – £12,425
Total: £12,425
Michael Fabricant, Conservative MP for Lichfield
– Rent – £7,020
– Council tax – £3,219.88
– Utilities – £1,344.63
– Landline phone & internet – £388.60
Total: £11,973
Dehenna Davison, Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland
– Rent – £11,440.02
Total: £11,440
Robin Walker, Conservative MP for Worcester
– Rent – £10,800
– Landline phone & internet – £245.81
Total: £11,046
David Davies, Conservative MP for Monmouth
– Hotel stays in London – £10,994.97
Total: £10,995
Steve Brine, Conservative MP for Winchester
– Hotel stays in London – £10,850
Total: £10,850
Robin Millar, Conservative MP for Aberconwy
– Rent – £8,666.65
– Council tax – £284.24
– Utilities – £78.45
– Hotel stays in London – £1,804
Total: £10,833
Rehman Chishti, Conservative MP for Gillingham and Rainham
– Hotel stays in London – £10,675
Total: £10,675
Nigel Mills, Conservative MP for Amber Valley
– Hotel stays in London – £10,190.78
Total: £10,191
Helen Grant, Conservative MP for Maidstone and The Weald
– Rent – £5,700
– Council tax – £2,914.73
– Utilities – £631.54
– Landline phone & internet – £329.92
– Building insurance – £114.58
– Moving fees – £396
Total: £10,087
Heather Wheeler, Conservative MP for South Derbyshire
– Rent – £9,637.50
– Utilities – £243
Total: £9,881
Giles Watling, Conservative MP for Clacton
– Hotel stays in London – £9,645
Total: £9,645
Chris Clarkson, Conservative MP for Heywood and Middleton
– Rent – £5,167.50
– Hotel stays in London – £4,200
Total: £9,368
Guy Opperman, Conservative MP for Hexham
– Rent – £6,720
– Council tax – £1,298.06
– Utilities – £917.19
– Landline phone & internet – £179.64
Total: £9,115
Sara Britcliffe, Conservative MP for Hyndburn
– Rent – £5,167.50
– Hotel stays in London – £3,830
Total: £8,998
Andrew Stephenson, Conservative MP for Pendle
– Service charge and ground rent – £4,532.47
– Council tax – £3,856.85
– Utilities – £311.03
– Landline phone & internet – £181
Total: £8,882
Philip Hollobone, Conservative MP for Kettering
– Rent – £6,600
– Council tax – £1,019.26
– Utilities – £688.69
– Landline phone & internet – £387.98
Total: £8,696
Natalie Elphicke, Conservative MP for Dover
– Rent – £8,839.98
Total: £8,840
Saqib Bhatti, Conservative MP for Meriden
– Rent – £4,333.32
– Landline phone & internet – £89.99
– Hotel stays in London – £4,200
Total: £8,623
Ben Everitt, Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North
– Rent – £8,400
Total: £8,400
Miriam Cates, Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge
– Rent – £7,187
– Landline phone & internet – £106
– Hotel stays in London – £1,050
Total: £8,343
Huw Merriman, Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle
– Rent – £7,366.68
– Council tax – £720.20
– Utilities – £224.10
Total: £8,311
Mark Francois, Conservative MP for Rayleigh and Wickford
– Hotel stays in London – £7,898
Total: £7,898
Sarah Atherton, Conservative MP for Wrexham
– Rent – £5,100
– Council tax – £1,593.67
– Hotel stays in London – £1,225
Total: £7,919
Craig Mackinlay, Conservative MP for South Thanet
– Rent – £6,000
– Council tax – £1,119.22
– Utilities – £714.88
Total: £7,834
Jacob Young, Conservative MP for Redcar
– Rent – £7,800
Total: £7,800
Matt Vickers, Conservative MP for Stockton South
– Rent – £7,720
Total: £7,720
Darren Henry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe
– Rent – £5,631.66
– Hotel stays in London – £1991.95
Total: £7,624
Andy Carter, Conservative MP for Warrington South
– Rent – £5,330.01
– Hotel stays in London – £2,100
Total: £7,430
Jane Hunt, Conservative MP for Loughborough
– Rent – £7,080
– Council tax – £340.24
Total: £7,420
Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashford
– Rent – £3,466.66
– Hotel stays in London – £3,940
Total: £7,407
Andrew Griffith, Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs
– Hotel stays in London – £7,350
Total: £7,350
Virginia Crosbie, Conservative MP for Ynys Môn
– Rent – £3,500
– Council tax – £3,786.60
Total: £7,287
Nicola Richards, Conservative MP for West Bromwich East
– Rent – £5,524.98
– Council tax – £404.95
– Utilities – £133.32
– Hotel stays in London – £1,225
Total: £7,288
Greg Knight, Conservative MP for East Yorkshire
– Rent – £6,348.56
– Council tax – £753.85
– Utilities – £121.48
Total: £7,224
Mark Logan, Conservative MP for Bolton North East
– Rent – £6,759.99
– Council tax – £223.14
– Landline phone & internet installation – £14.95
– Landline phone & internet – £29
Total: £7,027
Jo Gideon, Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central
– Rent – £5,625
– Council tax – £263.23
– Utilities – £158.44
– Landline phone & internet – £55
– Hotel stays in London – £622.40
Total: £6,725
Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover
– Rent – £6,669.34
Total: £6,669
Tom Hunt, Conservative MP for Ipswich
– Rent – £6,001.99
– Hotel stays in London – £510
– Landline phone & internet – £7.15
Total: £6,519
Gareth Davies, Conservative MP for Grantham and Stamford
– Rent – £6,386.37
– Council tax – £120.43
Total: £6,507
Gary Sambrook, Conservative MP for Birmingham Northfield
– Rent – £4,950
– Council tax – £209.93
– Hotel stays in London – £1,263.20
Total: £6,423
Suzanne Webb, Conservative MP for Stourbridge
– Rent – £5,524.98
– Hotel stays in London – £875
Total: £6,400
Luke Evans, Conservative MP for Bosworth
– Rent – £3,800
– Hotel stays in London – £2,592
Total: £6,392
Karl McCartney, Conservative MP for Lincoln
– Rent – £6,000
– Hotel stays in London – £330.40
Total: £6,330
Rob Roberts, Conservative MP for Delyn
– Rent – £3,600
– Council tax – £780.28
– Hotel stays in London – £1,925
Total: £6,305
Craig Williams, Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire
– Rent – £4,200
– Hotel stays in London – £2,100
Total: £6,300
Angela Richardson, Conservative MP for Guildford
– Rent – £3,813.32
– Hotel stays in London – £2,450
Total: £6,263
Selaine Saxby, Conservative MP for North Devon
– Rent – £3,596.66
– Council tax – £213.88
– Utilities – £123
– Landline phone & internet – £63
– Hotel stays in London – £2,162
Total: £6,159
Scott Benton, Conservative MP for Blackpool South
– Rent – £5,733.80
– Council tax – £95.20
– Utilities – £42.13
– Landline phone & internet – £10.40
Total: £5,882
Ruth Edwards, Conservative MP for Rushcliffe
– Rent – £5,805.34
Total: £5,805
Robert Largan, Conservative MP for High Peak
– Rent – £5,730
Total: £5,730
Suella Braverman, Conservative MP for Fareham
– Service charge and ground rent – £1,200
– Council tax – £1,543.47
– Utilities – £2,684.49
– Landline phone & internet – £295.81
Total: £5,724
Graham Brady, Conservative MP for Altrincham and Sale West
– Rent – £5,720
Total: £5,720
Mark Jenkinson, Conservative MP for Workington
– Rent – £2,535
– Hotel stays in London – £3,150
Total: £5,685
Duncan Baker, Conservative MP for North Norfolk
– Rent – £5,625
Total: £5,625
Jamie Wallis, Conservative MP for Bridgend
– Rent – £4,680
– Hotel stays in London – £875
Total: £5,555
Derek Thomas, Conservative MP for St Ives
– Hotel stays in London – £5,500
Total: £5,500
Aaron Bell, Conservative MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme
– Hotel stays in London – £5,217.52
– Cost of moving furniture into a new constituency office – £264
Total: £5,482
Brendan Clarke-Smith, Conservative MP for Bassetlaw
– Hotel stays in London – £5,425
Total: £5,425
Paul Bristow, Conservative MP for Peterborough
– Rent – £5,419.35
Total: £5,419
Nick Gibb, Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
– Council tax – £2,594.29
– Utilities – £1,398.22
– Building insurance – £1,277.26
Total: £5,270
Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for Gainsborough
– Council tax – £2,135.53
– Utilities – £2,474.89
– Landline phone & internet – £658.71
Total: £5,269
Robbie Moore, Conservative MP for Keighley and Ilkley
– Hotel stays in London – £5,262
Total: £5,262
Jonathan Gullis, Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North
– Rent – £4,000
– Hotel stays in London – £1,235.30
Total: £5,235
James Daly, Conservative MP for Bury North
– Rent – £5,200
Total: £5,200
Mark Harper, Conservative MP for Forest of Dean
– Ground rent and service charge – £3,139.24
– Council tax – £1,593
– Building insurance – £364.41
Total: £5,097
Anthony Mangnall, Conservative MP for Totnes
– Rent – £4,800
– Utilities – £205
– Landline phone & internet – £78
Total: £5,084
Katherine Fletcher, Conservative MP for South Ribble
– Rent – £1,050
– Council tax – £196.36
– Hotel stays in London – £1,050
Total: £5,016
Antony Higginbotham – Conservative MP for Burnley
– Rent – £2,189.08
– Hotel stays in London – £2,800
Total: £4,989
Fay Jones, Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire
– Rent – £3,770
– Hotel stays in London – £1,575
Total: £5,345
Fiona Bruce, Conservative MP for Congleton
– Service charge and ground rent – £2,863.85
– Council tax – £1,300.47
– Utilities – £555.06
Total: £4,719
Marco Longhi, Conservative MP for Dudley North
– Hotel stays in London – £4,714.35
Total: £4,714
Andrew Mitchell, Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield
– Service charge and ground rent – £1,541.53
– Council tax – £2,112.94
– Utilities – £486.39
– Landline phone & internet – £572.52
Total: £4,713
Alex Chalk, Conservative MP for Cheltenham
– Service charge and ground rent – £2,370
– Council tax – £1,194.18
– Utilities – £533.06
– Insurance for London flat – £527.57
Total: £4,625
Danny Kruger, Conservative MP for Devizes
– Rent – £3,300
– Utilities – £791.14
– Removals – £530.40
Total: £4,622
Cherilyn Mackrory, Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth
– Rent – £1,950
– Hotel stays in London – £2,625
Total: £4,575
John Redwood, Conservative MP for Wokingham
– Service charge and ground rent – £3,340.68
– Council tax – £1,088.90
Total: £4,430
Mark Eastwood, Conservative MP for Dewsbury
– Rent – £3,900
– Council tax – £443.32
– Utilities – £46.97
Total: £4,390
Matt Warman, Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness
– Council tax – £1,706.32
– Utilities – £1,865.71
– Landline phone & internet – £646
Total: £4,218
Andrew Selous, Conservative MP for South West Bedfordshire
– Hotel stays in London – £4,209
Total: £4,209
Simon Jupp, Conservative MP for East Devon
– Rent – £4,126.70
Total: £4,127
Richard Fuller, Conservative MP for North East Bedfordshire
– Hotel stays in London – £4,123.31
Total: £4,123
Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West
– Rent – £1,350,
– Council tax – £490
– Landline phone and internet – £81
– Utilities – £416.88
– Hotel – £1,770
Total: £4,108
Will Quince, Conservative MP for Colchester
– Hotel stays in London – £4,020.92
Total: £4,021
James Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk
– Rent – £3,580
– Council tax – £367.43
– Utilities – £58
Total: £4,006
David Johnston, Conservative MP for Wantage
– Rent – £3,975
Total: £3,975
James Davies, Conservative MP for Vale of Clwyd
– Hotel stays in London – £3,925.20
Total: £3,925
Andrew Murrison, Conservative MP for South West Wiltshire
– Service charge and ground rent – £1,485.24
– Council tax – £921.37
– Utilities – £1,013.28
– Removals – £360
Total: £3,780
Jane Stevenson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East
– Rent – £1,733
– Hotel stays in London – £1,853.53
Total: £3,587
Kieran Mullan, Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich
– Hotel stays in London – £3,532.60
Total: £3,533
Kate Griffiths, Conservative MP for Burton
– Hotel stays in London – £3,500
Total: £3,500
Owen Paterson, Conservative MP for North Shropshire
– Council tax – £1,507.70
– Utilities – £1,454
– Landline phone & internet – £344.61
Total: £3,306
Damian Green, Conservative MP for Ashford
– Council tax – £1,764.19
– Utilities – £907.12
– Landline phone & internet – £577.11
Total: £3,248
James Grundy, Conservative MP for Leigh
– Hotel stays in London – £3,135
Total: £3,135
Mel Stride, Conservative MP for Central Devon
– Council tax – £1,309.55
– Utilities – £1,371
– Landline phone & internet – £388.51
Total: £3,069
Simon Fell, Conservative MP for Barrow and Furness
– Rent – £2,085
– Council tax – £257.74
– Utilities – £602.49
Total: £2,945
Desmond Swayne, Conservative MP for New Forest West
– Hotel stays in London – £2,923.06
Total: £2,923
James Sunderland, Conservative MP for Bracknell
– Hotel stays in London – £2,662.01
Total: £2,662
Paul Holmes, Conservative MP for Eastleigh
– Rent – £1,700
– Council tax – £221.82
Total: £2,576
Andrew Jones, Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough
– Service charge and ground rent – £1,200
– Council tax – £845.30
– Utilities – £518.27
Total: £2,564
Julian Smith, Conservative MP for Skipton and Ripon
– Council tax – £1,688.86
– Landline phone & internet – £239.88
– Building insurance – £611.83
Total: £2,541
Harriett Baldwin, Conservative MP for West Worcestershire
– Utilities – £1,311.85
– Landline phone & internet £1,152.65
Total: £2,465
Bill Wiggin, Conservative MP for North Herefordshire
– Council tax – £2,165.06
Total: £2,165
Theo Clarke, Conservative MP for Stafford
– Rent – £1,600
– Council tax – £261
– Utilities – £294.53
Total: £2,156
Shaun Bailey, Conservative MP for West Bromwich West
– Hotel stays in London – £1,736.27
– Non returnable holding fee for a London property – £410
Total: £2,146
Chris Loder, Conservative MP for West Dorset
– Hotel stays in London – £1,870
Total: £1,870
Lee Rowley, Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire
– Council tax – £1,766
Total: £1,766
Alexander Stafford, Conservative MP for Rother Valley
– Rent – £1,200
Total: £1,200
Ian Levy, Conservative MP for Blyth Valley
– Hotel stays in London – £1,050
Total: £1,050
Maria Miller, Conservative MP for Basingstoke
– Hotel stays in London – £1,044
Total: £1,044
Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Buckingham
– Hotel stays in London – £499
Total: £499
Laura Farris, Conservative MP for Newbury
– Hotel stays in London – £350
Total: £350
Peter Gibson, Conservative MP for Darlington
– Hotel stays in London – £167
Total: £167
Jerome Mayhew, Conservative MP for Broadland
– Landline phone & internet installation – £39.95
Total: £40