This 75″ 4K TV Is $400. No, It’s Not Missing a Zero.

All right, all right. You’ve read the warnings about buying a TV that’s too large for your space, like this one. I wonder who wrote that. Look, I’m just trying to help you not waste your money when the whole world is shouting at you to spend more, more, more, not to be a buzzkill.

But now you’ve determined that yep, you do have the room for a truly giant-ass TV. Or you’ve blown me off and decided not to listen to me (wouldn’t be the first time). Either way, you’ve decided that you want a very big TV. The kind that makes visitors to your home gasp and fall down upon their knees and try to offer it a sacrifice.

Videos by VICE

And here we are, living in the future, where you can buy a 75″ 4K TV that costs $400 on a limited-time deal.

a fine tv at a fine price

The Toshiba C350 Series isn’t going to be a contender for the big picture among big-screen TVs. You know that, I know that. Sony’s, Samsung’s, and LG’s top-tier TVs don’t have anything to fear from the budget Toshiba because they play in an entirely different price bracket, mostly above $2,000.

That doesn’t mean the Toshiba doesn’t look good. Aside from its 4K resolution, it’s compatible with the Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 picture formats and Dolby Atmos audio format.

Toshiba calls the C350 Series bezel-less, but that’s not entirely right. There’s a bezel. It’s just incredibly thin. That’s a good thing; a thick bezel is often a giveaway of a cheap TV.

Add in the built-in Fire TV, so that you don’t have to buy a separate streaming device, and Alexa voice control remote, and the Toshiba is a bargain. TVs just might truly be the only thing reliably growing cheaper these days.