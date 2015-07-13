Touring de France with Manual for Speed, Pt. 2: Flashdance

Editor’s Note: Manual for Speed is a collective devoted to exploring the spectacle of cycling. VICE Sports will be publishing periodic updates as they photograph the Tour de France. For daily coverage, check out their website.



High points from the last few days:

Eating and drinking more or less on demand, like we do in America every day of our lives.

A group of Old French Men huddled around a transistor radio listening to the song “Flashdance.”

Low points from the last few days:

Hotel Brit refused to make me a cappuccino, claiming something about being too busy because of feeding a bike race. They would, however, make me an espresso and provide me with some cold milk.

While walking the course this afternoon a dude ran up to me and shouted SIXTY-NINE!!! When I stared blankly back at him he pointed to my chest. Apparently my bib-vest number is 169, and the 1 was covered by my lanyard. The way I see it, this bro forced one of the lamest sexual references on me AND reminded me that I’m wearing a fucking lanyard and a bib at the same time.

Daniel Teklehaimanot became the first African rider to wear the King of the Mountain jersey at the Tour de France.

The modern flag of Brittany was designed in 1923. It is called Gwenn ha Du (“white and black” in Breton) and it features eleven ermine spots (their number may vary) and nine stripes.The black stripes represent the Breton speaking historical dioceses, and the white stripes symbolize the Gallo speaking dioceses.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wears the Yellow Jersey (Overall Leader).

