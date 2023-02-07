3 Tourists Stabbed After Filming a Hamburger Cart

Three American tourists were stabbed while visiting a popular neighborhood in Puerto Rico after a man asked them to stop filming at a street-side hamburger cart.

The attack happened at around 4 a.m. in La Perla when Carlos Sánchez, 39, from South Carolina began recording a hamburger stand with his phone and was asked by the owner to stop filming and leave, according to local police.

Brown was with Wallace Florence, 37, also from South Carolina and Jackson Tremayne, 38, from Georgia. The three visitors disregarded the warnings from locals and minutes later an unidentified man attacked Florence with a blow to the head, according to local security commissioner José Juan García.

The three tourists took off running and were pursued by a group of men. After a few blocks, they were caught by their attackers and one of them stabbed Brown with a blade in the left forearm and Tremayne on the chest, abdomen and back, according to local authorities.

Florence didn’t need medical attention while Tremayne and Brown were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The two men remained hospitalized up until this morning but no reports about their health have been made public.

No one has yet been arrested for the attack.

In 2021, another U.S. tourist was killed and his body set on fire after he got warned not to take photos at what was a drug-selling point in La Perla. The neighborhood is known for its touristic beaches and nightlife, but also for being one of the biggest areas for buying illegal drugs on the island.