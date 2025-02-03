Tourists Flee Santorini After Dozens of Earthquakes Hit Greek Island

Santorini, a popular Greek Island and tourist destination known for its gorgeous scenery, experienced around 200 earthquakes over the weekend. The quaked ranged in magnitudes from 3 to 4.9.

Authorities noted that these tremors occurred between Saturday afternoon and Monday afternoon, leaving residents and visitors on edge as Greece prepares for a larger earthquake. So far, officials have deployed emergency services to the area.

According to Gerasimos Papadopoulos, a seismologist, the quakes continuously increased in magnitude as part of an “intense pre-seismic sequence.”

“Such sequences can last up to about 4 months,” he wrote on Facebook. However, “I will not be tempted to say the size of an expected main earthquake. I will only do it when I can scientifically base such an estimate.”

He then shared another statement this morning noting that the “earthquakes between Santorini and Amorgos are tectonic, not volcanic.”

So, that’s a relief at least.

BBC reported that the quakes are a result of the “Aegean sea plate subducting beneath the African plate, causing resistance and friction to build up along the fault line.” The portion of the fault line that’s being activated runs between Santorini and Amorgos, according to the Associated Press.

So far, there have been no reported injuries or significant damages. However, the entire island is on high alert for a larger earthquake and potential tsunami. Authorities have shut down schools and warned individuals to steer clear of coastal areas should they feel a larger quake.