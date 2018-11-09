Tove Lo Explains How a Night at a Bar Started Her Career

This week on Noisey Radio, Vancouver rapper Tommy Genesis describes how she balances between reality and fantasy on her self-titled debut album. Then, Swedish pop sensation Tove Lo reflects on how she got her start before sharing brand new music.

Listen here at 11 AM EST/8 AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.

Intro

Lil Tracy – “Tattoos”

Tommy Genesis

Tommy Genesis

Tommy Genesis – “Rainbow”

Tommy Genesis – “Tommy”

Tommy Genesis – “Bad Boy”

Tommy Genesis – “It’s Ok”

Tommy Genesis – “100 Bad” (Charli XCX Remix)

Tove Lo

Tove Lo – “shedontknowbutsheknows”

Tove Lo – “Habits (Stay High)”

Tove Lo – “disco tits”

Tove Lo – “Cool Girl”

Major Lazer – “Blow That Smoke feat. Tove Lo”

Tove Lo – “True Disaster”

