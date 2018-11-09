VICE
Tove Lo Explains How a Night at a Bar Started Her Career

Noisey Radio
This week on Noisey Radio, Vancouver rapper Tommy Genesis describes how she balances between reality and fantasy on her self-titled debut album. Then, Swedish pop sensation Tove Lo reflects on how she got her start before sharing brand new music.

Listen here at 11 AM EST/8 AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.

Intro
Lil Tracy – “Tattoos”

1541794794791-E171_TOMMY_GENESIS_v1
Tommy Genesis

Tommy Genesis
Tommy Genesis – “Rainbow”
Tommy Genesis – “Tommy”
Tommy Genesis – “Bad Boy”
Tommy Genesis – “It’s Ok”
Tommy Genesis – “100 Bad” (Charli XCX Remix)

1541804320785-E171_TOVE_LO_V2

Tove Lo
Tove Lo – “shedontknowbutsheknows”
Tove Lo – “Habits (Stay High)”
Tove Lo – “disco tits”
Tove Lo – “Cool Girl”
Major Lazer – “Blow That Smoke feat. Tove Lo”
Tove Lo – “True Disaster”

