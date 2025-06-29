‘Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree’ Looks Amazing… and Tough

Oh look, another roguelite to add to my list. I still don’t get tired of playing these. Roguelites/Roguelikes just scratch that competitive itch. The difficulty only exists for as long as I continue to suck at the game. So, the goal becomes “Don’t suck at the game.” And that is fun to me every single time. Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree looks like a game that’s going to try to knock me off of my self-improvement pedestal, and I can’t wait to fight back.

As detailed in the PlayStation Blog post, “Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree follows the priestess Towa & the eight guardians who must protect the world from the evil god, Magatsu. Blessed by the living sacred tree, Shinju, the guardians must stop the god of corruption that seeks to unify the world through his own twisted vision rooted in domination and decay.”

What the hell is that thing, towa?

Bandai-Namco’s Lauren Fu details special areas in Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree that require a different level of skill. The first one is a Malignant Chamber featuring a monstrous blob called Magafushu that spawns extra enemies called Magaori. Clearing this area dispels a toxic fog created by the sludge-like creature and opens up more of the game. Seeing the combat in action, it reminds me of a combination of Hades and the Tales games. And that’s all I need to see in order to play this.

One of the other battles you can participate in is a fight against Wanderers. “These enigmatic individuals are always searching for a worthy rival. Cross paths with one, and you’ll be challenged to a duel of honor and skill.” In other words, we’re requesting the one-on-one fade, and the best warrior is coming out. I feel like these will be the battles that have me leaning forward in my seat. I’m thinking something along the lines of the Valkyries in God of War. And if so, just put the game in my hands right now.

The third type of special area is the Boss Chambers. Straightforward enough, right? These are described as the most perilous areas in the game that are “sacred arenas where gods clash and destinies are forged.” Now, everything that’s been listed so far sounds tough as hell. You mean to tell me this is a whole game of things that will kick my ass? Sign me up. Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree comes out on September 19th.