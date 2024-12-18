This Plant Is So Toxic It Makes People Who Touch It Suicidal

The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, England, is home to a “poison garden,” a fascinating assortment of deadly plants. There, visitors can see foxglove, hemlock, and belladonna, as well as many other toxic species.

Included in the collection is a lesser-known plant called Gympie-Gympie. The plant—scientific name Dendrocnide moroides—is said to be the most poisonous in the world.

Kept in a glass case at Alnwick, Gympie-Gympie is covered in tiny green needles containing a powerful, long-lasting poison. It’s so strong, in fact, that it has even driven some to suicide, the Royal Horticultural Society reports.

Coming into contact with the poison causes an extreme sensation of both stinging and burning that can last up to months. The pain is aggravated by contact, water, and temperature changes, making everyday tasks like showering excruciating.

The Alnwick Garden Tour Group. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“The plant usually flowers and produces its fruits when it is less than three metres tall, and it could reach up to 10m in height,” noted John Knox, the head tour guide at Alnwick, per The Mirror. “The stem, branches, petioles, leaves, and fruits are all covered in the stinging hairs and not to be touched.”

“The tiny brittle hairs, known as trichomes, are loaded with toxins over the entire plant and if touched, stay in the skin for up to a year,” he added.

Reported incidents of extreme encounters with Gympie-Gympie include a World War II soldier who went mad after failed attempts to treat his pain. Another man reportedly used the plant as toilet paper by accident and later died by suicide.

Alnwick isn’t the only place to find the plant. Daniel Emlyn-Jones, 49, grew Gympie-Gympie at his home in 2002. He took major precautions, however, keeping the plant in a secure enclosure with a warning sign.

“I don’t want to come over as a loon,” he told the Mirror, simply citing his interest in unusual plants. “I’m doing it very safely. Some botanic gardens have these plants as interesting specimens.”