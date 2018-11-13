Key and Peele Reunited for This Extremely Meta New Teaser for ‘Toy Story 4’

On Monday, Pixar dropped the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 4, throwing the world into the grips of some deep-seated nostalgia that quickly morphed into a pretty dark line of thinking about who exactly has sentience in Toy Story world. But it looks like we weren’t the only people bugging out about the long-awaited return of Buzz and Woody—apparently, they’re also stars in their own universe, too.

Just a day after debuting the first teaser, Pixar released a second one on Tuesday featuring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. In the brief, extremely meta clip, Key and Peele star as two brand-new characters, a pair of carnival prizes named Bunny and Ducky. And they’re apparently fans of the Toy Story franchise.

“Toy Story is my jam,” Bunny says, as the pair of them start tossing misremembered Buzz Lightyear quotes at each other. “To infinity, and your mom!”

“To insanity, and ablond!” Ducky tosses back.

“To immunity, and respond!” Bunny ventures again, before Woody and Buzz show up to set them straight.

The clip is cute and self-referential and it’s great to hear Key and Peele back together again, but like Monday’s teaser, it also begs a few strange questions. Like, how exactly do these two stuffed animals know who Buzz Lightyear is? Does Toy Story somehow exist in the Toy Story universe? Or is this a Winnie-the-Pooh kind of thing, where Andy grew up, graduated college, and directed a movie about his childhood toys? Do Buzz and Woody play themselves in it?

Maybe this—like the fact that children can apparently bring any inanimate object to life just by wrapping a pipe cleaner around a spork—is better left unexamined. Watch Key and Peele do their thing in the second teaser above and try not to dig too deep into the implications, OK?

