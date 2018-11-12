Watch the First Trailer for ‘Toy Story 4,’ Which Is Actually Happening

Apparently there’s no franchise Disney can’t figure out how to raise from the dead, because in 2019—nine years since the last installment—we’re getting yet another Toy Story movie.



Pixar dropped a teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 early Monday morning, along with the first official synopsis for the film, which will follow Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and the rest of the gang on a “road trip adventure,” according to ComicBook.com. Joining them is a janky-looking, neurotic new toy named Forky (Tony Hale), who basically seems like all of my pent-up anxiety and fear embodied as a children’s toy. He’s literally just a plastic spork and some pipe cleaners, crippled by the existential fear that he’s “not a toy” and doesn’t “belong here,” which, you know, same.

Toy Story 3‘s incredibly satisfying ending saw Woody and the gang find a new home with four-year-old Bonnie, complete with a montage of Andy and Bonnie playing together as he passed the torch of toy-human friendship onto the next generation. According to the description, the new series picks back up when she adds Forky to her collection, kicking off “a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends” that “will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”



While it kind of sounds like Woody might be going through some sort of midlife crisis, Hanks told the BBC’s Chris Evans Breakfast Show that it’s a little more momentous than that, calling his emotional last day in the recording booth “a moment in history.”

“Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story,” director Josh Cooley said in a press release. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

Woody, Buzz, and Forky won’t be alone on their history-changing road trip. It looks like Jessie (Joan Cusack), Slinky Dog (Blake Clark), the Squeeze Toy Aliens, Rex, Mr. Porkchop, and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head are coming along too, given that all of them appear in the teaser.

Woody’s old flame Little Bo Peep (Annie Potts)—who was spirited away between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3—is also back, along with a mystery character voiced by Patricia Arquette, which could hint at the reason for this big road trip. We’ll have to wait until Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21, 2019 to find out exactly why they’re taking it—or maybe just until Tom Hanks gets all emotional again and gives another interview.

