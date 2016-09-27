Stream a Riotously Raucous Cut from Adesse Versions’ Debut EP on Toy Tonics

I remember, vividly, strangely vividly, buying a copy of UK producer Kevin Gorman’s album Chemistry Lock for a whole pound in a record shop in Norwich that was one of the mustiest rooms I’ve ever set foot in. I can’t recall ever actually listening to it, but given the strength of the material that followed under his own name on labels like Ostgut Ton and Mikrowave, perhaps I need to go back and flagellate my former self and stuck the fucking CD in my tatty hi-fi.

While I can’t quite do that, I can atone for my sins in a small manner, and that’s by giving you, our readers, the gift of new music. That gift is a track from his new EP, Devoted, on Toy Tonics as Adesse Versions.

Videos by VICE

They—Toy Tonics—say: “Adesse Versions started as a re-edit project while Kevin lived in Vietnam. It grew quickly, getting him big fame for being the guy playing just dubplates with unknown crazy music only he had. Gilles Peterson, Derrick May and Larry Heard are fans. “

We say: “This new 12” on Toy Tonics is an airy and atmospheric series of house rockets ready to launch discerning dancefloors into the stratosphere and we couldn’t be any prouder to give you lot an exclusive listen to the riotously raucous “Explain It” right now.”

We also went on to say that, “if you like Sound Stream then you’ll definitely like this,” and everyone likes Sound Stream, right? Right.

Devoted is out now on Toy Tonics.