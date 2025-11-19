Looking for a Cheap Pair of Indoor Security Cameras? TP-Link Has a Deal.

Since when did indoor security cameras get so expensive? The more I look around the market these days, and the number of them going for over $100 per camera is just crazy.

SimpliSafe, Google, and Ring all make a decent security camera, but most people are going to be using more than one camera in their homes, so it’ll cost serious money to outfit an entire house with them.

For a budget, TP-Link makes the best indoor security camera that hits the right blend of affordability and performance. Down from a retail price of $55, you can pick up a two-pack of TP-Link Tapo 2K Security Cameras for $33. You can grab a four-pack of TP-Link Tapo 2K for $58, too, if you want to outfit a larger home.

security video for less

I’ve used past models of Wyze’s indoor security cameras, and they work fine. But after another customer breach last year where approximately 13,000 customers’ indoor video feeds were mistakenly shown to other people, I’d understand hesitancy in placing one in your home.

TP-Link has a better track record when it comes to breaches, and they’re no pricier than the budget Wyze cameras. The Tapo 2K record in 2K resolution, not surprisingly. While that’s not as sharp as the best security cameras that’ll record in 4K resolution, it’s good enough for a security camera, especially since it has a night vision mode.

Remember that the TP-Link Tapo 2K I’m linking here is an indoor-only camera. That means it’s not rated to stand up to outdoor weather. Keep it=== on your bookshelf, desk, or somewhere else indoors.

TP-Link makes a separate version for indoor and outdoor use. It costs a bit more at $40 for a two-pack. Whichever you choose, you could likely rig up your entire home with TP-Link cameras for the price of a single one of those more expensive models from the competition.