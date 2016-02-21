Trabzonspor Player Gets Sent Off After Giving the Ref A Red Card

Oh man. You know you’re in deep shit when this goes down. Stealing the ref’s red card and using it against him is like stealing a judge’s gavel, and smacking his block with it. You may as well call out the executioner at that point.

In today’s matchup between Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, Trabzonspor’s Salih Dursun was so bold as to pull a referee’s red card from his hand—recently used to discharge his teammate Luis Pedro Cavanda for tripping—and give the ref a taste of his own medicine. The moment was hilariously dramatic, and all of Dursun’s teammates were dumbfounded, as everything seemed to freeze for a second.

A lack of discipline was clearly an issue for Trabzonspor #TurkishFootball pic.twitter.com/6BwRF7pkFB

— Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 21, 2016

The red card was the fourth of the game, leaving only seven players on the field (see the Trabzonspor goalie trying to stop his other players from getting sent off). But it was the 87th minute, so fuck it. Pretty baller move of Dursun.