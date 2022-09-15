Tractor Trailer Overturns, Spilling Truckload of Vibrators on Mustang Road

A tractor trailer overturned on I-40 near Oklahoma City Wednesday, spilling vibrators all over Mustang Road and closing the off ramp for several hours.

In video footage shot by Oklahoma 4 TV and News 9, hundreds of boxes are seen strewn about the road.

“This is a semi that overturned and lost its load here,” reporter Jim Gardner said from the Skynews 9 chopper. “There is a lot of stuff to clean up.”

An anchor for the station asked him: “Jim, can you tell what he’s carrying there? What’s all over the road?”

The camera zooms in. “It’s a mess for sure,” another anchor says. Gardner demurs: “We’re zooming in … not really. I can’t tell. Maybe you can tell?” No one on the station can seemingly tell.

But I can.

There are dozens of boxes of pink vibrators; some of them have seemingly come out of their packaging and were strewn on the street. But what kind of vibrators? With the help of Motherboard executive editor Emanuel Maiberg, we believe these are Adam & Eve G-Spot Touch Finger Vibes, which retail for $39.95.

In this Kinky Vibes review, you can see the box of the vibrator from multiple angles:

Screengrab: Kinky Vibes

Now let us compare this to the vibrators spilled on Mustang Road:

This is very blurry, but, clearly, we can see the pink vibrator on the left, the egg-shaped controller on the right, and some sort of text in the upper right. On the back of the box, we can see the three different angles of the vibrator on a person’s hand, or at least what appears to be that. It is perhaps clearer in this zoomed-out screengrab:

Oklahoma City news blog The Lost Ogle speculated that there was also tubes of lube, though Motherboard could not identify this for sure.

The Oklahoma City Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. Motherboard has filed a public records request seeking more information.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the crash. Oklahoma City Highway Patrol tweeted that the nearby access road was “completely closed” for a few hours during cleanup.