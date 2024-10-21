‘My First G-Spot Orgasm’: This Sex Toy Brand Just Created Their Best Vibrator Yet

Whether you’ve accumulated a stash of O-worthy sex toys or you’re just discovering what toys feel good for you, you’ve probably already noticed that quality, body-safe sex toys are not cheap. And that’s okay. These babies are meant to bring bliss to the most sensitive parts of our bodies: we’re willing to invest.

That’s why it’s even better when we’re able to find premium toys that have more than one function, getting a bigger ~bang~ for your buck. Tracy’s Dog—a sex toy brand that prides itself on making affordable, quality toys—knows this intimately, and is one of the best sex toy brands for finding sex toys that have more than one function.

Is there anything more subjective than what gets a person off? Pleasure is personal, and that’s why these multi-functional sex toys can be so helpful: with each toy creating more than one type of sensation and experience, you have full range to adventure and explore.

“We realized that countless women never felt a real orgasm,” says the brand. That’s why Tracy’s Dog set out to create toys “in a new way.” The results? “The feedback we received was remarkable—many women reported experiencing their first orgasm or discovering entirely new dimensions of pleasure.”

Here are some of the best sex toys to use to start exploring those new dimensions for yourself.

Tracy’s Dog OG 3 Clitoral Sucking Vibrator

While at first the OG 3 Clitoral Sucking Vibrator looks like one toy, it’s actually two separate toys that you can choose to use on their own or together, depending on what experience feels best for you. The bendable handle—which doubles as a G-Spot massager—can be bent into different positions, or even removed from the clit-sucking head of the toy completely.

With three different configurations, this is one of the most versatile sex toys—perfect if you’re only looking to invest in one toy right now. Not only can you configure it in different ways, but it also has 10 different intensity modes for even further customization.

One reviewer, Emma, said: “My first G spot orgasm, can’t get enough of it.”

Beta Rabbit 3-in-1 Sucking, Swing Vibrator

The Beta Rabbit 3-in-1 Sucking, Swing Vibrator isn’t your basic rabbit vibrator: Made from soft silicone and with an ergonomic design, the shaft of this rabbit vibrator gives a stroking sensation that you can experience at 10 different intensity levels. Meanwhile, it also has clit-sucking technology that operates in three different suction modes.

How does it work? The brand says, “Our innovative Air Flow Tech [is] turning up the heat in just the right ways. With every suction, it locks in on your pleasure zones, creating a pulsating rhythm that never misses.”

One reviewer, Chelsea says the toy was a “fast favorite,” adding, “I haven’t seen my wife have that intense of an orgasm in a very long time.”

Juicy Clitoral Licking Vibrator

If it’s more of a ~licking~ sensation that you’re after, then you’ll want to explore the Juicy Clitoral Licking Vibrator. However, like these other favorite toys from Tracy’s Dog, it also doubles as a G-Spot vibrator. Between the two different functions, there’s a combined 17 different modes: 7 tongue-like variations and 10 pulsating sensations.

“This is the product that all women need in their life,” writes one customer, Cindy. “The design is very convenient, it is beautiful, and the material is very soft and easy to clean. With the right amount of lube, it is possible to reach the stars.”

To infinity—and beyond.