Spending Valentine’s Day Solo? Cop These Top-Rated Sex Toys for 20% Off

Look, we know you have a lifetime of Valentine’s Days under your belt. You’ve slammed the Russell Stovers, and accepted the bouquets of Garfield plushies; you’ve had steak-filled, bougie V-Days, and endured the lukewarm ones spent with Old Righty and a picture of Mark Ruffalo. But, ask yourself: Have you ever taken advantage of the (wonderfully) unhinged amount of sex toy V-Day sales that pop up during February?

Every day, we wax horny poetic about our love of sex swings and harness-free dildos, but today we’re lubing up for the Tracy’s Dog V-Day sale—specifically, for all of the clit-pleasing vibrators that are 20% off on the site with the code VDAY20. We can think of no better way to celebrate Cupid’s legacy, so let’s break down the top three contenders for your clit.

This whale tail suction vibrator

Tracy’s Dog has dubbed this toy the “P. Cat,” but we think the vibrator’s ergonomic whale tail says otherwise. If you’ve been peeping the cult-fave Satisfyer Pro 2 but only want to spend around $30 on a clitoral suction vibrator, the Cat is the way to go with 10 vibration settings and a percussive sucking rhythm.

Hit the (G) spot and the clit

A hot person once told us to be wary of items that only have one function, and the OG Flow is the perfect example of a killer multitasking sex toy; the tail of the vibrator tucks in to stimulate your G-spot, while the top portion provides realistic suction to your clitoris. It also has a five-star average rating from Tracy’s Dog reviewers, one of which writes, “I came so quick […] be sure to have a towel because you’re gonna squirt.”

Little Shop of Horny

This versatile, anthropomorphic rose vibrator will have you hollering all kinds of mid-orgasm nonsense thanks to its nine vibration frequencies and direct clitoral stimulation. The bud of the toy has a lick-simulation tongue that screams, “Eat me out, Seymour!” while the tail has a vibrating butt plug tip for back door fun. Who said capitalism doesn’t breed innovation?

Happy V-Day, horndogs.

Shop the Tracy’s Dog Valentine’s Day sale here.

