Trader Joe’s Must-Have Snacks for Your Holiday Party

When you want to look like you have your shit together but shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near a stove, Trader Joe’s is there to save the day, or at least your holiday party. From indulgent sweets to mouth-watering savory treats, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from that will make your guests happy and, most importantly, will make your night go easily. While TJ’s has many seasonal options for the holidays, we’ve narrowed it down to the absolute best crowd pleasers that will make your party’s snacks stand out.

SUGARED RICE CRACKER STARS

As someone with many gluten-free friends, picking out party snacks tends to stress me out because I like to make sure that everyone can indulge. These crackers are among the best gluten-free options from Trader Joe’s. They’re sweet and savory, and crispy enough to hold up with any dip, so they’re always a hit. Pro tip: pair it with the Blue Cheese Roasted Pecan Dip—you won’t regret it!

JINGLE JANGLE

I actually bought these recently for a holiday party, but couldn’t resist and opened them early. Honestly, no regrets! Whether you’re having a bad day and need an assortment of sweets or want to have some chocolate treats that everyone can eat, Jingle Jangle is a must-have. It includes mini milk and dark chocolate pretzels drizzled in white chocolate; caramel popcorn coated in dark chocolate; bits of Joe-Joe’s covered in dark chocolate; M&M-like chocolates with a red coating; and milk and dark chocolate itty-bitty peanut butter cups. Even though I hate popcorn (I can’t stand when it gets stuck to my teeth!), I was surprised that the caramel chocolate popcorn was my favorite of the bunch.

SPANISH SHEEP MILK CHEESE WITH QUINCE JAM

Every party spread needs a charcuterie board, and this one deserves a spot on yours. The sheep cheese is salty, but the quince jam enhances its flavor, adding tartness and depth. It’s heavenly when served warm and gooey, pairing well with the Raising Rosemary or Fig & Olive crisps.

ASTOUNDING MULTI-FLAVOR MINI PRETZELS

This has become another of my holiday favorites. It’s impossible to pick one of TJ’s candy pretzel flavors, so why not have all? This pack comes with peanut butter-covered pretzels sprinkled with Joe-Joe’s cookie bits and “chocolate gems” (TJ’s version of M&M’s); coffee candy-coated pretzels drizzled with dark chocolate; milk chocolate-covered pretzels with rainbow pareils (aka round sprinkles); and dark chocolate-covered pretzels topped with peppermint candy pieces.

SWEET CANNOLI DIP

This dip technically isn’t a holiday snack, as it’s thankfully available at TJ’s year-round, but it’s a must for every holiday party. Not only does it pair well with anything sweet, but you can easily dress it up for the season by sprinkling on some cinnamon or candy cane bits.

DARK CHOCOLATE COVERED PEPPERMINT JOE-JOE’S

All Joe-Joe’s are addictive, and while I’m a big fan of the ube and pumpkin spice flavors, the ones I get the most excited about are the peppermint kind. They’re essentially chocolate-covered cookies with peppermint pieces on top.