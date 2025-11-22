Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Snacks Worth Splurging On

When it comes to Thanksgiving, the big feast is the part of the holiday we look forward to most. After all, who doesn’t love an excuse to have all the mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie you can eat? But the pre-dinner snacks to satisfy your hunger while you wait for the turkey to finish roasting in the oven are essential, too. Trader Joe’s has the best snacks for Thanksgiving, so we’ve made a handy guide on which ones are worth almost ruining your appetite over the holiday.

Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips

I am a potato chip snob, always on the hunt for the best ones. Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips are hands down the best I’ve ever had. I don’t know how this was accomplished, but they do taste just like stuffing! They’re salty with a hint of tanginess and flavored with a blend of sage, thyme, and celery. They’re so addictive that you can’t stop at just one chip—or bag.

Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Popcorn

Same flavor as the potato chips, but in popcorn form! There’s no way anyone could say no to these.

Sparkling Cranberry Ginger Brew Beverage

Cranberry and ginger together taste just like the holidays. If you’re in need of a non-alcoholic beverage to start your Thanksgiving with, this is the way to go! Or, you could make a killer cocktail with it.

Cornbread Crisps

When it’s not quite time for cornbread, why not have some Cornbread Crisps? They’re sweet and salty, pairing perfectly with any dip you pick.

Pumpkin Tortilla Chips

There is no shortage of pumpkin-flavored sweets during the fall, so I love that Trader Joe’s has a snack that switches things up a bit. While these mostly taste like regular tortilla chips, there’s a pleasant cinnamon-and-nutmeg aftertaste.

Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps

Trader Joe’s crackers are addictive, and this fall flavor is no different. It’s dreamy with any cheesy dip!