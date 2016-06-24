Traditional Maine Lobster Roll Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
6-8 split-top brioche buns
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 pounds|900 grams freshly cooked Maine lobster meat, chilled
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
fresh lemon juice, to taste
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
shredded romaine lettuce, to serve
finely sliced basil, for garnish
finely sliced chives, for garnish
Directions
- Light a grill or heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium-high. Brush the outside of the buns with the butter and toast, flipping once, until you have nice dark lines on both sides, about 2 minutes. Set the buns aside.
- In a medium bowl, mix the lobster meat with the mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
- Place a small amount of shredded romaine in each roll, then top with lobster meat. Garnish with the basil and chives.
