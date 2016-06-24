Traditional Maine Lobster Roll Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

6-8 split-top brioche buns

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 pounds|900 grams freshly cooked Maine lobster meat, chilled

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

fresh lemon juice, to taste

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

shredded romaine lettuce, to serve

finely sliced basil, for garnish

finely sliced chives, for garnish

Directions

Light a grill or heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium-high. Brush the outside of the buns with the butter and toast, flipping once, until you have nice dark lines on both sides, about 2 minutes. Set the buns aside. In a medium bowl, mix the lobster meat with the mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Place a small amount of shredded romaine in each roll, then top with lobster meat. Garnish with the basil and chives.

