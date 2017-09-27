Traffic Jams: Northern Soul

North Jakarta is all about movement. The Tanjung Priok port alone brings in 70 percent of the country’s imports. And the neighborhoods of North Jakarta remain to this day the entry point for many new Jakartans.



So how do you capture the feeling of North Jakarta in a mix tape? Shun knows. A Japanese expat, Shun, aka DJ Dr. Satomata, made a mix of songs that encapsulate the feelings of movement, street culture, and the sea.

His mix includes the surf rockabilly of Zaenal Combo’s “Njiur,” the street eats ode “Soto Mie,” and the new town vibes of “Budjang di Rantau.” Listen below.