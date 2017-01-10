The Tracklist for Trainspotting 2 Soundtrack May Have Leaked

It looks like the tracklist for the soundtrack to the upcoming Trainspotting sequel might have leaked online. Amazon UK temporarily hosted a pre-order page for the LP and posted that highly-anticipated information along with it, reports Esquire.

Although the Amazon webpage has since been taken down, the tracklist it allegedly included featured classics by the likes of Blondie, Run DMC, and Queen. At 15 tracks long, it also listed a new Prodigy remix of Iggy Pop’s “Lust for Life”—which features prominently in the original film—and Wolf Alice’s “Silk,” which was in the first official trailer for the film.

Videos by VICE

The soundtrack for the original 1996 Trainspotting is credited with helping introducing dance music to popular audiences in the US, and is a beloved collection of songs in its own right. With that precedent, there are high expectations for the music in T2: Trainspotting.

T2: Trainspotting will be released in the UK on January 27, and arrive in US theaters starting February 2.



Follow Alexander on Twitter.

