This ‘Transformer Couch’ Goes From ‘Chill Night’ to ‘Home Orgy’ in Seconds

Babe, wake up—new transforming furniture just dropped. If you recall the viral Transformer Table that expands from two-seater to Last Supper-sized like magic and generated over 131 million views, becoming the eighth most-viewed video of all time on Instagram, let it be known that the geniuses over at Transformer Table have done it again. This time, it’s a couch that can be reconfigured in a million different ways—from loveseat to 10-seater.

Seriously, you can really go nuts playing with all the configurations. The Transformer Couch comprises individual units—seats, armrests, and ottomans that fit together in an infinite number of combinations, with a seemingly limitless number of ways you can freak format the living room arrangement of your dreams. Bottom line: Don’t think too hard—take a deep breath and go with your gut (and vibes) on whether you need a big L-shaped sectional or a giant conversation pit. The best thing about this sofa is that it can be split up into multiple pieces so, even if you are forced to downsize, there won’t be any anxiety over whether or not your transforming couch will fit in your new place.

The biggest choice to be made is which color you want, but even if you’re super indecisive, it’s no problem, baby. Even the covers on this bad boy are changeable. The stain-resistant polyester covers are machine-washable, so if you have a big accident involving Red Dye 40, bleach, or, you know, your run of the mill red wine, no sweat. You can change up the color of your new mack-daddy lounger anytime you want. Just make sure not to drive your significant other crazy rearranging the furniture for the fifth time in one week.

Go HAM, fellow peeps filled with debilitating indecision—you can always change your mind.

Shop the new Transformer Couch here.

