Traumer’s Remix Gives Digitalism a Gritty “Second Chance”

The Digitalism story began when Jens Moelle & Ismail Tufekci met working in a record store in Hamburg with friend and fellow giant of electro, Alex ‘Boys Noize’ Ridha, in the early 1990s. Like Justice and Soulwax, they’ll forever be enshrined in the annals of indie-dance history thanks to monsters like “Zdarlight” and “Pogo”. The duo have sinced released records on the likes of !K7 and Kitsune and gigged round the world to packed rooms and festivals.

Their latest beat “Second Chance” sees the duo keep things nice and anthemic on the A-Side, with Parisian techno artist Traumer taking the track into grittier territory with his tracky refit, which we’re delighted to bring to you as a world exclusive below.

“Second Chance” is released on Zerothree on February 16th.

