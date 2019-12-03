The Emery Edit: Glam on the Go

Emery Coopersmith, associate creative director at VICE, has long been interested in makeup and skincare. But because the beauty world didn’t cater to men, much of what he’s mastered has been through his own research, and trial and error. In this series, he shares his tips and picks.



Traveling with a suitcase full of makeup, or worse—having to check it, only to find it’s exploded all over your stuff—is decidedly un-glamorous. Emery Coopersmith shares his picks for makeup and skincare products that are easy to use, travel friendly, but keep you looking glowy even in the driest winter weather. Bonus: a travel beauty kit with some of these finds makes for a great holiday gift for your jetsetting friends.

MUJI Travel Containers

“Travel-size products are a scam and a waste of plastic,” Emery says. “Reusable containers from MUJI will save you so much time and money in the long run. Just put some of your regular products in these.”



CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

“To all of you plane sheet maskers, wow! That’s not me, but applying moisturizer in your plane seat is plenty dramatic and makes you look elegant, so make theater of it. I always pack CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream in a small container. It’s meant for sleeping, so it keeps you hydrated and moisturized forever in the drying environment of a plane,” he says.



The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

“Serums are difficult to re-bottle, but typically come in small enough sizes to travel with. I press a hyaluronic acid serum on before moisturizer for added hydration. Lately it’s The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid, which is very affordable.”



Milk Makeup Kush Fiber Brow Gel

“Once I’m on the ground, brows are essential. Mine are lighter towards the outside of my face, which often makes it look like I lost them in a tragic accident. I fill them every day, but keep it very natural. I usually use Milk Kush Brow Gel in Dutch to fill, which is enough if you have a Q-tip to define.”



L’Oreal Paris Brow Stylist Boost & Set Volumizing Brow Mascara

Another cheaper brow product Emery has gravitated toward recently is from L’Oreal. He says the product “dries super quickly,” “lasts forever,” and can be layered to build hair thickness and length.



The Makeup Eraser

“I recently discovered the MakeUp Eraser and it has changed my life. That brow mascara? Micellar water does nothing to it. The Eraser takes it off in one swipe. You can throw this in the laundry and use it for years, which is a much better alternative to wipes or cotton balls,” Emery says.



HARD PASS

Disposable makeup wipes or travel-sized makeup removers

“I’m not into makeup wipes at all. I like micellar water, but you end up running through so many cotton balls, and you can buy travel-sized versions, but it’s just a huge waste of plastic.”

