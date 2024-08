Meet Japan enthusiast Bridie Shepherd and join her as she travels through Tohoku experiencing some of the region’s most sought-out flavors.

In Minamisoma, Bridie comes face to face with the fierce samurai, before going to Shiogama Fish Market to sample a stunning mix of Japan’s freshest seafood. Next up, she travels to Morioka, where she dives head first into an epic noodle eating challenge steeped in six centuries of tradition. Can she beat the local champion? Watch to find out now.