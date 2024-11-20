Traveling for Thanksgiving? Prepare to Hit Record Traffic.

The holiday season is upon us. With it comes all the highs like family time, time off from work, and a general uplift in spirits across the community. But the season isn’t without its downsides, including many financial burdens, from Thanksgiving dinner prep to shopping.

Oh, and before, after, and during all those expenses, you can expect traffic. Lots of traffic.

This year’s traffic rush on Thanksgiving week is ramping up to be the worst, according to AAA. There could be up to 80 million traveling ahead of the holiday. By comparison, 2019 saw approximately 77 million people hit the road.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” said vice president of AAA Travel, Stacey Barber, in a statement.

I always wonder how exactly they determine who is and isn’t traveling. Maybe they’re pulling up all of our Google searches or something. Anyhow, through their algorithm, it’s predicted that 79.9 million people will be journeying more than 50 miles, up from the prior two years.

AAA did factor in the Tuesday before Thanksgiving as a travel day, as well. They typically don’t do that, according to the report.

The bulk of these voyages will be via car. Fortunately, I won’t be among those hitting the interstates. Just a few back roads and 10 minutes later I’ll be at our destination. Being close to parents has its perks… sometimes.

There’s expected to be a surge in air travel, too. Nearly 6 million are slated for flights, which is a record. Listen, good food is definitely a viable reason to go coast-to-coast!

Hearing about all this travel makes me wonder just how many people will be tapped into their Waze apps next week. Hopefully those servers are up to speed for the holiday max dash!