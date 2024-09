Photo via MartianLab

Brampton’s Travie is back again with a new track, “Invitation.” Produced by Curtis Huron and Ramriddlz collaborator Jaegen. the song features a slow and simplistic downtempo beat that consists of bright keys, bending bass, and rattling trap high-hats. The singer’s high pitched vocals accompany the trap infused R&B beat as the single crescendos into a full blown bedroom anthem. Listen to the song below.

Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.