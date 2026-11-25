Travis Barker went from inducting one of his idols into the Hall of Fame to potentially working with them. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he admitted to being “sick as a dog all week” heading into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame speech. Moreover, he doesn’t like doing speeches anyway. However, due to the impact Collins had on Barker, he made it a point to do so.

Then, the blink-182 drummer returned to his natural habitat as he manned the drums for a rendition of “In The Air Tonight” with Cynthia Erivo. Afterwards, Phil Collins let it be known he was a big fan of how the performance turned out. Emails were exchanged and Barker learned that the Genesis frontman loved what he did on stage. Then, he teased potentially working together in the future.

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Travis Barker’s relationship with Phil Collins stems back to when he was a kid. In the recent induction speech, he recalled being a kid wanting his drums to sound exactly like Collins. This led him to beg his parents to get him all the necessary components in order to accomplish his sound. His mom in particular was especially supportive, saying her son had to emulate him in order to make it in the industry.

Travis Barker Might Work With Phil Collins in Bucket List Collaboration

“I remember being a kid and purposely not changing my drumheads so my drums would sound like Phil Collins. I remember begging my parents for more toms because I wanted my drums to look like Phil Collins’s kit. At one point, I even put two totally different drum kits together—nothing matched, but I didn’t care because I wanted to be like Phil,” Travis Barker said.

“And I remember watching him play drums in his music videos on MTV and VH1, and my mom would always tell me, ‘That’s the guy. That’s the drummer you need to watch—look at him.’ And she was right. I wanted to be just like him.”

What Travis Barker appreciated most of all about Phil Collins was that he always emphasized being a drummer first. Despite the stardom and his singing prowess, he put his drums at the forefront.

“And the funny thing is, you look at Phil and you don’t necessarily expect such a huge sound to come out of him. Thor, maybe, but Phil Collins? Yes, Phil Collins, it was you. You made that sound,” he added.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF