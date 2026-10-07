Travis Barker Unexpectedly Goes to the Hospital With His Wife by His Side

50-year old rock legend Travis Barker just went to the hospital for a procedure. However, we have no idea what’s wrong with him. What we do know is that his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was with him the entire time.

In a post on his Instagram stories (captured by PEOPLE Magazine), he showed himself lying on a hospital gurney. However, his family supported him the entire way. In a selfie with his daughter Alabama, he wrote, “My baby girl came with me.” Moreover, he posted another picture with Kourtney Kardashian kissing him, saying, “and my beautiful wife by my side.”

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It’s not immediately evident what happened or what’s wrong with Travis Barker for him to end up in the hospital. The last time we knew he was getting a procedure done was in 2023 for a torn ligament in his finger. At the time, he posted a much lengthier caption on Instagram, thanking fans for their support and admitting that his future playing drums would be bleak if he didn’t have the procedure done. Additionally, he profusely thanked his doctor for keeping his dreams alive by fixing his finger in surgery.

Travis Barker Mysteriously Heads Back to the Hospital With His Family by His Side

“It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically. So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon,” Travis Barker said.

One thing that has proven true in his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is that she has stuck with him through thick and thin. When he was too terrified to ever fly on an airplane again, she helped him try again. Nowadays, he coasts on planes without a second thought, turbulence or not.

But it’s not like Travis Barker didn’t have a good reason for being petrified of flying. Back in August 2026, he admitted to the Associated Press that he used to have to get so high on plane rides in order to numb his fears. But a plane crash left him with horrific burns, and he became addicted to morphine to help treat his pain. Ever since, he knew he didn’t want to feel such a sensation again.

“70 percent of my body was burnt and I never wanted to touch a drug again in my life. So, I don’t know if that didn’t happen to me if I would still be using drugs in some way, shape, or form. But that was my wake-up call. That was my rehab,” Travis Barker explained.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Complex