Travis Kelce Tells The Rock He Wants To Wrestle

Travis Kelce is itching to get inside of a professional wrestling ring.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on his podcast with The Rock that when the opportunity presents itself, he’ll be there.

Videos by VICE

“When the opportunity presents itself you know I’ll dive in there. I’ve been dreaming about this and working on my moves in the living room for years. I’m off the top rope.”

Rock teased that he and Kelce would make one heck of a tag team together. “The Final Boss and Travis. We have to figure that out.”

Kelce and his brother Jason recently got an offer from AEW’s Jeff Jarrett to get into the ring. “I think he [Travis] can make a lot of noise,” Jarrett told TMZ Sports. “Him and his brother are showmen at heart. You can tell it’s in their DNA.”

Jason appeared at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia to represent the Eagles. He and Lane Johnson helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Between his football career and recent engagement to Taylor Swift, finding time to wrestle might be difficult for Kelce. However, he wouldn’t be the first celebrity in recent years to step inside of a wrestling ring.

Bad Bunny Has Open Invitation to Return to WWE

Bad Bunny and Jelly Roll surprised wrestling fans with their in-ring abilities. While Benito hasn’t been seen in some time, Jelly Roll last competed at SummerSlam.

Bad Bunny’s former tag team partner Damian Priest recently told TMZ that he’s got an open invitation to return to the WWE.

“As far as any chance, especially in the business, never say never,” Priest said. “I’ve talked to him about it and it’s just scheduling because obviously he has a lot going on. He still has that itch, he loves our business. He’s had more than enough time to recover since our match, so he’s ready to come.”

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.