Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West for ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’ in Japan: ‘Used to Pray for Times Like This’

Could we be seeing the slow rehabilitation of Kanye West and his public image? He’s spent the last 7-8 years tearing his empire down, keeping people in through his past glories. Maybe he could catch fire again. That artist we all know and loved has to still be in there. Some artists have dissociated from him in recent years. Guys like Pusha T, John Legend, and Yung Lean are examples. However, it seems like, with his apologies for antisemitism and the aid of Travis Scott, he might come back in good graces.

Recently, Scott performed in Japan, where he brought out Kanye West underneath a mask. It would’ve been extremely easy to start with his most recent hit “Carnival” to keep promoting his lukewarm Vultures album. Instead, Ye goes back in his rich catalog and pulls one of his all-time best songs “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” Initially, it’s awkward; he’s just standing there in a big mask and a big coat. Then, he finally unmasks and the crowd goes nuts.

Travis Scott surprises the crowd by bringing out Ye to perform “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” in Japan pic.twitter.com/LDTpSxIIwo — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 8, 2025

Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West for Vintage Performance

Admittedly, Ye didn’t look exactly thrilled to be there. He didn’t even really perform and the response from the crowd seemed to barely register in his brain. Thankfully, though, it didn’t stop there. He also performed another classic from his discography, “Through The Wire.” There, Kanye West isn’t just letting the backtrack do all the work for him, spitting some of his vintage lines.

Naturally, the fans are still amped as ever online, the love still firm despite all of the mess and drama he brings upon himself. Sentiments that the world is healing, they ‘used to pray for times like this,’ People want Kanye West back– we’ll see if he can satiate their desires for the old version of himself.