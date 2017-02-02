Travis Scott Broke Drake’s Stage Last Night, So Drake Offered 20,000 People a Refund 

I have said it once and I will say it again. Watching someone fall over is the funniest thing in the history of funny things. In that spirit, I present to you this video of Travis Scott – who surprised the crowd on the third of Drake’s Boy Meets World tour London dates last night – completely stacking it and falling down a trap door in the middle of the stage:





Lol, rofl, and indeed, lmao.

However, what nobody realised at the time was that Travis’ stumble (from which he was rescued by everybody’s suffocatingly attentive boyfriend, Drake) had actually damaged part of the set, an illuminated dome that comprises the staging for the last portion of the show. And when it failed to work, Drake, ever the gentleman (but also ever the drama queen), cited “technical difficulties” and announced that he’d be “doing this shit for free”, promising to refund every concert-goer’s ticket (that is, 20,000 people who all paid at least £60 to see the show, meaning refunds in the region of £1.2 million – and that’s a conservative estimate.)



Whether it happens or not fails to be seen yet, but I do have one piece of advice for Drake if he’s strapped for cash – send in that video of Travis to You’ve Been Framed. Easy £250.

