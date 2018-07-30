Travis Scott Confirms New Album ‘ASTROWORLD’ Is Coming Friday

Travis Scott has been teasing his third studio album, ASTROWORLD, for some months now but had not shared when it would be actually coming. It’s understandable, La Flame has been busy with some things that are a lot more important—like, becoming a dad—but his online activity has spiked over the past few weeks. Last week, a giant gold Travis head appeared on top of Amoeba Records in Hollywood. Now, outside of Houston’s Minute Maid Park, another has arrived. The marketing is a bit cheesy, but that’s what we’ve had to come to accept about Travis. There’s a slight tinge of corniness to his music, but it always sounds damn good.

Today, Scott put speculations to rest when he took to Instagram to announce that ASTROWORLD will arrive this Friday, August 3. Noisey has reached out to Scott’s representatives for details about the album. See the video below and get ready.

Update: Travis Scott also released a full trailer for the album on Monday afternoon.