Travis Scott Criticised For Removing Trans Icon From ‘ASTROWORLD’ Art

ASTROWORLD SZN is approaching, and as such, the Travis Scott hype machine has gone into overdrive, with various teasers, giant art installations and merch packages dropping. Earlier this week, Scott unveiled the David LaChapelle-shot art for ASTROWORLD, which features a giant golden Travis Scott head in some kind of cooked theme park, with various models and props posing around it. Fans were quick, though, to notice a key difference between the artwork Scott posted and the artwork LaChapelle posted. In LaChapelle’s art, trans icon and long time LaChapelle muse Amanda Lepore features in the shot; in Scott’s artwork, she’s been edited out.



The mysterious case of the disappearing Amanda…. hmmm @trvisXX 🙄 pic.twitter.com/COflbfoHVH — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2018

Hi transphobia! I just saw transphobia gurl! — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) August 1, 2018

Naturally, fans were quick to spot the difference, and quick to accuse Scott of transphobia. RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria took to Twitter to post the different versions, writing “Hi transphobia! I just saw transphobia gurl!” Scott has not yet responded to the criticism, but in a statement to them., Lepore wrote “A girl can’t help it! I’m too distracting for the eyes. I upstaged everyone in the photograph! Oh well…I love David LaChapelle and Travis Scott. Love and kisses.” View both versions of the ASTROWORLD art below. It is unknown as to which version will be used for official releases.

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.