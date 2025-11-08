Travis Scott Disses Pusha T at Concert After Subtle Shots on ‘Let God Sort ‘Em Out’

Travis Scott vs Pusha T feels like an uneven feud—at least to the hip-hop purists. Travis has never and likely never will rap on the caliber of Push. That’s not the kind of music he makes anyway. But ultimately, the Clipse rapper felt like Scott was being shady, showing him, his brother, and Pharrell a song before it had Drake dissing them on it. So Pusha T dissed Travis Scott on “So Be It,” attacking his character, and claiming he had information about Travis and his wife that would destroy him if Push sent it to TMZ. Naturally, the AstroWorld artist didn’t take that kindly.

Recently, Scott performed at a show in Japan, one where he also brought on his mentor Kanye West to perform some of his hits. These are two people who share one common enemy: Pusha T. Consequently, Travis Scott took a moment on his show to trash and dismiss the Clipse rapper. He raps on “Champain & Vacay,” “They just want the real me, yeah, blue Bugatti, I’m dodgin’ TMZ. Made a hundred off pushin’ T’s, now my phone on DND, yeah.” After the ‘pushin T’s,’ Travis yells, “f**k that n***a!”

Meanwhile, Pusha T and his brother Malice haven’t shied away from how they feel about Scott, albeit subtly. Earlier this year, they spoke on Drink Champs about chasing legacy over hype but fleeting moments, something people could trace to Travis Scott. Now, in a recent interview with GQ, they address detractors like Travis and anyone who believes they’re dissing people for publicity.

“You can’t let the journalism be a main focus of the rollout and you tiptoe around shit. I wasn’t going to come in and give you scenarios, and be tiptoeing around the stories. I’ll take the criticism, it’s fine. But never call me a liar,” Push says the same day of the Travis Scott performance. “Because I never lie. I never lie. Lemme tell you something: I think lying’s for bitches. If you lie about shit, that’s because you’re scared of something, and I’m not scared of anything or anybody. So what I say is what I say.”