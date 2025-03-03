Travis Scott Interested in Wrestling for WWE, According to The Rock

At WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena shocked the world with his heel turn. Accompanied by The Rock and Travis Scott, the trio attacked Cody Rhodes and left him bloodied on the ring mat. During the Elimination Chamber press conference, The Rock gave more insight into Scott’s involvement in the angle.

“I think we are tapping in to a unique time now, I’m not quite sure what we name this era, we’ll all figure it out. Someone will come up with something cool, I’ll say it and take credit for it.

I feel like with Travis, he loves the business and loves pro wrestling,” he said. “He’s a culture guy. Travis Scott is one of the greatest already, of all time. He’s a GOAT, he’s a legend, he’s an icon, he loves the business. We get guys and girls like that who want to come in and who are already tapping into the culture and disrupting culture in their own cool way. They want to come in, they want to have fun at the show.

Maybe they want to sit, maybe they want to enjoy, maybe they want to be on camera. But then some want to get involved. Some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved,” he said. “That’s what you saw tonight. We have this opportunity to create this big moment in pro wrestling that is arguably one of the biggest — maybe the biggest, some fans’ words, not mine — and we also had an opportunity to bring Travis Scott in too and start to form a union, an alliance with The Final Boss and Travis Scott.”

Does Travis Scott Have Wrestling in his Future?

Unlike some celebrities of the past, Scott wanted to “make it count.” After Cena attacked Rhodes and The Rock beat him with the custom belt, Scott laid a few punches in. He follows in the footsteps of Grammy-winning Latin artist Bad Bunny who has impressed the WWE Universe with his abilities.

He added, “He wanted to get, to steal a term, he wanted to get his hands bloody. I whispered to him as we were going out, ‘If you get your hands bloody, make it count. Make it count.’ He slapped the s–t out of Cody tonight. He was really, really hyped up. When Travis landed, we went in, had some words, chopped up what the night was going to look like, and I caught a contact high for about three hours, it was crazy, and I loved it. I need Travis every time I do an appearance.”

Scott appeared on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere, accompanying Jey Uso to the ring with a joint. The moment went mega-viral, probably leading to his appearance at the Chamber. Scott’s song “‘4×4” is the official theme song of Monday Night Raw. According to Fightful Select, Scott is reportedly in-ring training in the event he has a match in his future.