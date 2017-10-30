Travis Scott Is Being Sued by a Fan Who Fell From a Balcony at His Show

Travis Scott and Manhattan venue Terminal 5 are both being sued by a man who says he was pushed off of a third floor balcony during Scott’s show there in April, a new report by the New York Post states. 23-year-old Kyle Green alleges that fellow concertgoers pushed him after being encouraged by the Houston rapper. Right after that April show, footage of Scott surfaced, which caught him screaming, “I see you, but are you gon’ do it? They gon’ catch you. Don’t be scared!” to onlookers.

After falling, Green hit the floor, suffering injuries such as a fractured vertebrae, a broken left wrist, and fractured right ankle. Another video shows Scott ordering security to drag the wounded fan to the stuff so he could give him a ring off of his finger. “They didn’t put a backboard or a neck brace on me or anything, they just kinda lifted me up and pulled me around,” Green told the Post. “Then they dropped me in front of the stage.” He is now paralyzed on his left side.

https://twitter.com/FuegoTheAlbum/status/858889353694765056/video/1

Travis Scott has been on the receiving end of criticism for how rowdy his shows can become over the past few years. In 2015, he was arrested for inciting a riot at Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival.

