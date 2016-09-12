Travis Scott Is Selling a Rebranded Plush Toy for $50 as Official Merch

​Rapper/vibe director Travis Scott unveiled his Toronto-inspired​ album ​Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight​​ recently, and released a new line of merchandise to accompany it. Merch is important to Scott and his fans, since his music is 50% strong aesthetics in the first place. Amidst the trucker hats​ and side-of-a-van-chic t-shirts​ is a simplistic, pretty cute plush bald eagle doll. $50? 10 weeks to ship? Well, it’s a unique item made to support the artist, so such extravagances are acceptable right? Well…

Turns out that the eagle is the same as a product sold by stuffedsafari.com​, which is apparently like Amazon but devoted entirely to stuffed animals. As can be seen above, their version is considerably less expensive than its twin on the Travis Scott merch site. If you’ll recall, this isn’t the first time​ the dude’s merch has been, er… “outsourced.” Anyways, here’s that video of Travis yelling “IT’S LIT” and being promptly swallowed by his own stage while doing “Antidote” live, which is almost as funny as this eagle fiasco.