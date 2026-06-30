Travis Scott Reveals the Unexpected Friendship He Developed on Set for a Movie That Hits Close to Home for the Rap Icon

Everyone knows Travis Scott the musician. The Houston rapper and producer has made an empire from his extremely energetic live shows and eventful albums. However, now we’re looking at a potential future in acting for Scott. He’s already worked with legendary filmmaker Harmony Korine. But in 2026, he’s starring in Christopher Nolan’s newest epic, The Odyssey, and Rolling Loud: The Movie. It’s on the latter that he made an unexpected connection.

In an interview with L’Officiel Magazine, Travis Scott recalled how much he deeply loved working with the “f***ing hilarious” Owen Wilson on the film. The movie itself clearly means a lot to him, due to the fact that he has been working with the festival since its first show. Now he’s paying it forward and has made an unexpected friend in Wilson along the way.

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“I’m all about experiences and people literally having the best time ever connecting and finding themselves. To tell the story of how a dad wants to connect with his son through the energy of music, that’s what the power of music is for,” Travis Scott said. “It’s good to see that there’s no age limit to that. At the end of the day, it’s funny as f**k. It’s cool to just do something different. And I love Owen. He actually came out and rocked out with me.”

Travis Scott And Owen Wilson: Two People You Definitely Knew Would Be Friends?

Travis Scott’s newfound relationship with Owen Wilson may be pretty surprising. But his foray into the world of Hollywood isn’t totally unexpected. He told the magazine he’s always had an affinity for filmmaking as an art form. And that included being in front of the camera and behind it. But learning acting as a craft didn’t come naturally to the ASTROWORLD star.

“Man, it was just another world. It was so fire, to be honest, seeing someone of that caliber work and what it takes to get things done,” Travis Scott said.

“It’s definitely not as easy as it seems, bringing everything together. I commend everybody that does it, from the grips to the lighting to all those people that go off on taking it to the next level. When I sat back there and I looked at what was going on, I was like, ‘Yo, this is crazy,’” Travis Scott added. “Like, the hours and the amount of time each actor puts into having to deliver on film. I’m honored to even be part of the process with such an amazing cast.”