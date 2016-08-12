Travis Scott Teams Up with Boi-1da for New, Drunken Song “The Hooch”



Image via Twitter

Travis Scott just finished up airing the debut episode of his Beats 1 radio show, the one named after an audio file format. Among some older songs of his and newer songs by others (and Tame Impala, because everyone loves them), he premiered a brand new piece of music on-air that might eventually be on Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and it’s an ode to alcohol called “The Hooch.” Boi-1da did the beat, which means that we Canadians have to write about one of our national heroes (he is, don’t argue with me). There are strings, backwards guitars, ad-libs, it’s…lit? Listen to “The Hooch” below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.