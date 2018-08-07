Travis Scott Baptises People in His New “STOP TRYING TO BE GOD” Video

La Flame, aka Travis Scott, has dropped a video for “STOP TRYING TO BE GOD”, the James Blake, Kid Cudi, Stevie Wonder and Philip Bailey-featuring single from his latest album ASTROWORLD. The Dave Meyers-directed video is very fucking bonkers: Kylie Jenner is there in gold body paint holding a goat that also happens to be Travis? Also, God is there? And he smites Travis? Also Travis is riding some kind of mod of that wild eagle he rode around during the Birds in the Trap tour? Also, Travis baptises a whole heap of people in a lake? I really don’t know what’s going on here! Maybe you will:

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.