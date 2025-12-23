Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Teamed up With NASA for a New Youth Program

Travis Scott is looking to help some deserving kids go beyond Astroworld. The Texas rapper’s non-profit organization, the Cactus Jack Foundation, teamed up with NASA this year. Along with Space Center Houston, they have created a new program to select students from Houston.

STEM students from Scott’s hometown received an eight-week course that paired them with NASA engineers, according to All Hip-Hop. The engineering curriculum course “provided students with hands-on experience in design, coding, and fabrication.” The program was held at the Cact.Us Design Center and Space Center Houston.

The young innovators presented their final projects at the end of the course. Among them were “a lunar water filtration system, a moon rover, and a food-preserving habitat structure.” Scott and Space Center Houston Chief Science Officer Megan McArthur were also on hand to view the projects.

Travis Scott offered a statement on Cactus Jack Foundation’s partnership with the space program, ahead of its launch. “Opportunities like this are being offered to help enrich our students’ lives and inspire them to pursue careers in fields where they can not only thrive but also bring back solutions to their communities,” he said.

“Partnering with Space Center Houston is truly a lifelong dream for Travis and the Webster family,” added Jordan Webster, director of Education Partnerships for the Cactus Jack Foundation.

“We have always been inspired by NASA. Through the Cactus Jack Foundation, our mission is to open new educational pathways for youth so they can accelerate in STEM and see themselves as the innovators and explorers of tomorrow,” Webster continued.

“This is just the beginning of what’s to come with Space Center Houston,” he went on to say. “We couldn’t be more excited to build a future where our kids can dream bigger than ever before.”

William T. Harris, president and CEO of Space Center Houston, also offered a comment on the partnership. “We are proud to be in partnership with the Cactus Jack Foundation as we prepare the next generation of creators and problem solvers from the heart of Houston,” he said.

“We believe that space is for everyone, and we want to bring them closer to the wonders and curiosity we find ourselves faced with every day.”