Trax Couture’s Latest Signing Ryan Wick Wants to “Let Her Ride” on His New Video

Another week, another banger straight out of Rushmore’s hit factory, AKA everyone’s favourite club music label Trax Couture. This time around, he’s kickstarting your week with a mercury-hot cosmic-Bmore-Jersey-Junior-Vasquez-style roller courtesy of Arizona based producer Ryan Wick. “Let Her Ride” is taken from the EP of the same name which literally just dropped on TC and it sounds like…well, let’s let Rushmore do the talking:

“Ryan Wick is holding it down for Arizona with these latest upfront rugged club rhythms inspired by 00’s R&B as much as it is jungle and techno. He’s featured on a Dirtybird compilation but this if his first full solo EP, that we at Trax Couture are proud to present. The EP’s a solid mix of instrumental and vocal tracks that will make you jump, bounce and want to slow grind at the same time. “Let Her Ride” is a mid tempo percussive bongo roller that is peppered with old school jungle vocal cuts.

Videos by VICE

The video, a kaleidoscopic wonder produced by LVLSVRYHI, is a tripped out take on footage from drones flying over Arizona’s naturally rugged terrain, with some old school rave footage in there for good measure.”

We couldn’t have put it any better ourselves.

The Let Her Ride EP is out now on Trax Couture.

